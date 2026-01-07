Thoughtworks: 77% of global enterprises shift AI strategies from efficiency to growth

Nearly half of business leaders expect more than 15% revenue uplift from AI within 10 years

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The era of efficiency is over and the growth race has begun. According to new research from Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, 77% of business leaders have shifted their AI strategies from cost savings to growth and innovation. Among large enterprises the shift rises to 92%.

The research surveyed 3,500 IT decision-makers and C-suite leaders along with 3,500 consumers across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Brazil, Singapore and Australia.

The results show that AI is rapidly moving from a back-office tool into a driver of top-line performance. Twenty seven percent of executives globally expect up to 10% revenue growth from AI in the next year. India and Brazil are the most optimistic with 49.2% in each market expecting more than 15% revenue uplift within five years. Germany is more cautious at 28.8% and Australia sits at 20%. Nearly half of global leaders expect AI to deliver more than 15% revenue uplift within a decade.

The UK is charging ahead with AI, with three-quarters of business leaders shifting focus from cost-cutting to growth-but British optimism is tempered by realism. While agentic AI is a top priority for 40% of UK organisations, revenue expectations are more cautious than global peers, and consumers remain the world's most sceptical: 38% believe AI will have no impact on their lives in the next five years. In the UK, the AI revolution is ambitious, but trust and tangible results are non-negotiable.

Agentic AI is also emerging as a clear dividing line in how fast regions are moving. Globally, 35% of leaders say agentic AI is now a top priority. India leads with 48.6% followed by Singapore at 40.8% and the United Kingdom at 40%. Brazil sits at 28.2% and the United States matches this at 28% while Australia reports 23.4%. Germany lands near the global average at 31% showing steady interest but slower acceleration.

"This marks a structural shift in how organizations plan for growth," said Rachel Laycock, chief technology officer at Thoughtworks. "Leaders are no longer asking how efficient they can become. They are asking how expansive they can be. The organizations moving fastest are integrating AI into the core of how they operate."

The research also shows a significant change inside boardrooms worldwide. More than half of surveyed companies now have a Chief AI Officer. Adoption of the role is highest in India and Brazil and lower in Australia and Germany which lag the global average. Among organizations with a CAIO 72% say the role holds budget authority and accountability for return on investment.

"The CAIO role is no longer experimental," said Shayan Mohanty, Chief AI Officer at Thoughtworks. "It sits at the center of strategy. The companies that are separating from the pack are the ones that make AI part of their foundation rather than a side project."

Consumers remain unconvinced

While business confidence is rising many consumers remain unsure about how AI will affect their everyday lives. Twenty one percent globally say AI will have no impact on them in the next five years. In the United Kingdom this rises to 38% and in the United States it reaches 32%. Skepticism is lower in markets like Brazil and India where consumers report higher exposure to AI assisted services. Concerns also vary sharply across regions. Fear of misinformation is highest in the United States and United Kingdom while demand for transparency is strongest in Brazil and India.

Despite these concerns a majority of consumers report positive experiences with AI. Seventy two percent say AI is adding value to their work or personal life. One quarter say AI has helped them learn a new skill and 13% say they have used AI to create a new income stream.

AI reshapes talent and job growth

The findings challenge common fears that AI will lead to widespread job loss. Globally, 84% of business leaders say AI is augmenting talent not replacing it. Job creation varies strongly across markets. India leads with 57.1% of organizations reporting a net increase in roles created through human AI collaboration. Brazil follows at 50%. The United States reports 36% and Australia 33%. Twenty two percent of organizations globally say they have created new AI driven career paths that did not exist before.

The study shows that AI is not eliminating ambition. It is expanding. The companies that treat AI as a way to elevate their people will build stronger competitive advantages.

About the study

The research was conducted by Censuswide between September and October 2025. It surveyed 3,500 IT decision-makers and C-suite executives plus 3,502 consumers across seven global markets. Censuswide follows the Market Research Society code of conduct and ESOMAR principles.

Additional study findings

1. How confident are companies that they are ahead of competitors in using AI for growth?

Globally, 61% of organizations believe they are ahead of their industry peers in capturing AI driven value. India reports the highest confidence at 78% followed by Brazil at 76%.

2. How widespread is AI FOMO among business leaders?

AI FOMO is real. Fifty six percent of executives globally say they feel competitive pressure to adopt AI quickly. Singapore reports the highest level of anxiety at 66% followed by India at 62.8%.

3. What role does a clear AI strategy play in successful adoption?

A clear AI strategy is both the biggest barrier and the biggest accelerator for organizations. Twenty nine percent of companies globally say the lack of a strategy is the top obstacle to realizing AI's full potential. At the same time 45% say a clear strategy is the most important factor for scaling AI successfully followed by technology infrastructure at 35% and high quality data at 31%.

4. What do companies say is the biggest impact of successful AI initiatives?

Globally, customer lifetime value has increased for 17% of organizations due to AI. Singapore leads at 23% followed by India at 20%.

5. What drives companies to be transparent about AI use?

The top driver globally is building customer trust and brand loyalty cited by 30% of organizations. Brazil leads at 37% and India at 36%.

6. Which countries are moving fastest from efficiency to growth?

India and Brazil show the strongest shift with more than 92% agreeing their AI strategy has moved to growth and innovation. Australia is the slowest mover with only 62.8% reporting the shift which is well below the 77% global average.

7. Which markets expect the biggest revenue gains from AI?

India and Brazil anticipate the highest revenue impact with 49.2% expecting AI to deliver more than 15% uplift within five years. Germany is far more cautious at 28.8% and Australia at 20%.

8. Where is AI job creation strongest?

India leads the world with 57.1% of organizations reporting a net increase in roles created through human AI collaboration. Brazil follows at 50%. The United States is lower at 36% and Australia at 33%.

9. Which countries show the strongest commitment to agentic AI?

India again leads with 48.6% naming agentic AI as a primary future focus. Singapore follows at 40.8%. Brazil is notably lower at 28.2%.

10. Where do organizations feel most constrained by regulation?

Brazil faces the highest regulatory pressure with 28% citing regulation as the main barrier to realizing AI's full potential. This is significantly higher than the global average and much higher than India at 9.6% and the United States at 11.9%.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

