Community Financial Institutions Gain Access to AI-Powered Personalization Through Combined DeepTarget & CognitiveScale Technologies

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / CognitiveScale, the company with the leading AI engineering platform and over 110 granted AI patents that enables AI-powered personalization solutions across the customer journey, and DeepTarget, a transformational Fin-Ed-Tech company that teaches community financial institutions (CFI) how to drive new recurring profits from their financial products and services, have joined forces to make powerful AI driven decisions accessible, practical and usable by CFIs of all sizes.

For the first time, CFIs will be able to identify predictable revenue opportunities across all 15+ lending and fee based products and services, with successful results supported by detailed reports and continuous learning from continuously refreshed data intelligence.

"This unique collaboration delivers CognitiveScale's Cortex AI platform for use within DeepTarget's DXP, offering AI horsepower previously reserved only for very large enterprises, to community financial institutions of all sizes," said Preetha Pulusani, CEO of DeepTarget. "DeepTarget's mission is to simplify, automate and make accessible key innovations to help CFIs successfully engage their banking consumers. It's inconceivable how a community FI could possibly navigate and use the sheer mass of available information, the volume of which is increasing exponentially. I believe that this collaborative innovation is a winner for CFIs and is both strategic and transformational for the industry."

"We created CognitiveScale with one goal in mind, to give businesses confidence and trust in the digital systems they need to thrive," said Shay Sabhikhi, Co-Founder and COO of CognitiveScale. "We truly understand the power of AI and the personalization that can come from the insights it gains. We're excited to work with DeepTarget to make our AI technology more broadly available."

Powered by CognitiveScale's Cortex Platform, DeepTarget's new DXP will enable community financial institutions to:

Utilize insights from market, social, government, institutional and proprietary data lakes to predict consumer propensity to buy within the upcoming 30-day duration

Get to know all new revenue potential by product from the new AI/ML predictive models and never lose a sales opportunity

Immediately deploy readymade predictive campaigns for 15+ lending and fee-based products and services across any channel.

The new solution will be available in September 2022.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale pioneered the concept of 'AI Engineering', paving the way to industrialize scalable Enterprise AI development and deployment. Backed by over 110 granted AI patents, the award-winning Cortex platform empowers businesses to infuse trusted decision intelligence into business processes and applications maximizing total customer experience and operational efficiency. Our focus is on regulated industries such as Healthcare and Financial Services where our platform currently delivers hyper-personalized insights to more than 100 million customers.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale is recognized by the World Economic Forum for positively impacting business and society through responsible AI. We are backed by investment from Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM, Westly Group, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Anthem and USAA. To learn more, visit www.cognitivescale.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter at @CognitiveScale.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget is a transformational Financial Education Technology (Fin-Ed-Tech) company for community financial institutions (CFI), teaching them how to drive new recurring profits from products and services that they already have. DeepTarget teaches CFIs how to develop a multi-channel digital engagement process, automating the delivery of adaptive, personalized user experiences that result in lasting \relationships and 5X or higher ROI. Their patented Digital Experience Platform (DXP) integrates data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits for financial institutions of all sizes. Used by hundreds of financial institutions they provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever and however their consumers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

