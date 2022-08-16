IonQ Aria marks the second quantum system from IonQ to join Azure Quantum platform, following the 2019 rollout of IonQ Harmony

At launch, cloud access to IonQ Aria available exclusively via the Azure Quantum platform

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced the availability of IonQ Aria exclusively on the Azure Quantum platform, at launch. Through Azure Quantum, users from around the world can access one of the industry's most powerful quantum systems with a few simple keystrokes, paving the way for new quantum applications in areas like machine learning and logistics. IonQ Aria is the second IonQ system to join the Azure Quantum platform, following the rollout of IonQ Harmony in late 2019.

"Having IonQ Aria be available to Azure Quantum customers is exciting, as it aligns with our original goal of making quantum accessible and affordable at scale," said Peter Chapman, CEO and President, IonQ. "IonQ Aria joining IonQ Harmony on the Azure Quantum platform ensures that enterprise customers and research institutions have a choice when it comes to selecting which quantum system is best suited for their specific needs."

Made available to public beta customers earlier this year, IonQ Aria currently stands as the best, publicly disclosed quantum computer in the world, with an algorithmic qubit (AQ) count of 23.

The higher AQ count can potentially allow the quicker development of quantum simulations and algorithms than any previous generation of quantum computers. Select early customers have already begun using the system to develop algorithms that mitigate risk in finance, model chemical reactions within EV batteries, and improve image classification for future autonomous vehicles. Customers who purchase monthly subscription access to IonQ Aria through Azure Quantum will receive premium onboarding, consultation services and technical support as part of the plan.

"The desire to learn and innovate on the Azure Quantum platform is incredible, and partnering with system providers like IonQ makes it possible for us to provide our global customers with the tools they need to answer the questions of tomorrow," said Dr. Krysta Svore, Distinguished Engineer for Azure Quantum at Microsoft. "The availability of IonQ Aria and IonQ Harmony offers customers even more choice when it comes to selecting the right quantum hardware for their specific needs."

Demand for quantum computing systems has soared in recent years, as both enterprise and research institutions look to leverage the power of quantum when tackling previously unsolvable problems. In the first half of this year, IonQ reported commercial partnerships with Hyundai Motors to develop better performing batteries for electric vehicles, in addition to using quantum machine learning for object detection in future vehicles. IonQ also announced results from its project with GE Research which demonstrated quantum's effectiveness for mitigating risk in scenarios where multiple factors influenced each other.

For more details about IonQ Aria's performance, capabilities and applications, please refer to the blog here. For other information about the company's commercial or research partnerships, please refer to the Q2 2022 financial results announced on August 15, 2022.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, including IonQ Aria, a system that boasts industry-leading 23 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to IonQ's ability to further develop and advance its quantum computers and achieve scale; IonQ's ability to optimize quantum computing results even as systems scale; the expected launch of IonQ Forte for access by select developers, partners, and researchers in 2022 with broader customer access expected in 2023; IonQ's market opportunity and anticipated growth; and the commercial benefits to customers of using quantum computing solutions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ's products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's business; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005315/en/

Contacts:

IonQ Media contact:

Tyler Ogoshi

press@ionq.com

IonQ Investor Contact:

investors@ionq.com