While the jury's still out on whether electric toothbrushes are more effective than manual ones, a number of companies are betting consumers will increasingly adopt them. https://profiles.smallcapsdaily.com/bruush/ The American Dental Association says both manual and electric brushes remove plaque and bacteria from teeth - so long as you're using a proper brushing technique. More recently, the Journal of the American Dental Association published a survey that found that 13,000 out of 16,000 patients who used an electric toothbrush reported better oral health. The global electric toothbrush market size was estimated to be worth $4.3 billion in 2022 and projected to increase to just over $6 billion by 2027, according to Statista. Some are betting big with high-priced devices, while others are banking on consumers looking for value. And then there are those that fall somewhere in the middle. Koninklijke Philips N.V.'s (NYSE: PHG) Sonicare line has a variety of options, with the least expensive starting at about $20 and the company's most advanced electric toothbrush - which gets guidance from an app using artificial intelligence - selling for $380. Joining Philips with a lower-end offering is Quip. Starter kits for Quip's adult electric toothbrushes start at $20. You get the handle with three-month battery life, a soft-bristle brush head and a cover. Quip will send you a new brush head and free battery every three months for $5. Brushing Off The Competition? Then there's Brüush (NASDAQ: BRSH), which says it takes the confusion out of deciding what to buy with its $79 electric toothbrush kit. Brüush, which comes in three core colors and the seasonal colors, has six cleaning modes for every type of brusher. The company's website says Gentle makes smiles clean and bright, while the Tongue mode keeps your mouth smelling fresh. Brüush estimates 70% of its customer base is between ages 18 and 45 years old, a group that's under-penetrated compared to baby boomers in terms of using an electric toothbrush. This age group also consists of the first digital generations when it comes to shopping and e-commerce brand loyalty to businesses like Apple Inc. (AAPL) , perhaps a positive for a company where the website accounts for the majority of sales. If you're in the market for an electric toothbrush, Brüush says to be sure to buy one that comfortably fits inside your mouth - usually, smaller is better so you can maneuver it to make sure you're brushing all your teeth. Looking for a brush with soft bristles that are gentle on teeth and gums to avoid irritation is a good idea - a self-timer feature also is recommended to ensure you brush the full two minutes dentists recommend. Toothbrush heads should be replaced every 12 weeks - which makes Brüush's subscription model that sends customers three new brush heads for $18 every six months a convenient way to stay on top of changing them. By comparison, replacing brush heads for Sonicare products can cost as much as $43 for a three-pack, and the price of the Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) Oral-B line of replacement brush heads reaches as high as $40 for a three-pack. Visit Brüush's website to learn more about the company and its products. About Bruush Oral Care Inc. Bruush Oral Care Inc. is on a mission to inspire confidence through brighter smiles and better oral health. Founded in 2018, Brüush is an oral care company that is disrupting the space by reducing the barriers between consumers and access to premium oral care products. The Company is an e-commerce business with a product portfolio that currently consists of a sonic-powered electric toothbrush kit and brush head refills. Brüush has developed a product to make upgrading to an electric brush appealing with three core priorities in mind: (i) a high-quality electric toothbrush at a more affordable price than a comparable electric toothbrush from the competition; (ii) a sleek, countertop-friendly design; and (iii) a convenient brush head refill subscription program that eliminates the frustrating experience of purchasing replacement brush heads at the grocery/drug store. The Company is rooted in building a brand that creates relevant experiences and content, with the goal of becoming the go-to oral care brand for millennials and Generation Z.For more information on Bruush Oral Care Inc visit https://bruush.com. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details TraDigital IR - Colette Eymontt colette@tradigitalir.com Company Website http://www.tradigitalir.com

