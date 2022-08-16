Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc US48395622, August 2022) for Precisely Data360 Govern. The IDC MarketScape provides a comprehensive assessment of data catalog software applications and presents the criteria most important for companies to consider when selecting a solution. Infogix, which Precisely acquired last year, was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc US45473620, July 2020).

A recent IDC Spotlight paper on "Improving Data Integrity and Trust through Transparency and Enrichment" 1 found that more than three-quarters of data leaders expect to understand where data came from, how clean or dirty it is, what it means to the business, and where it is located underscoring a mounting need for businesses to leverage data cataloging to locate, organize, access and evaluate high volumes of data in a centralized location.

"Data catalog solutions have gone from a 'nice to have' to a 'must have' in the arsenal of data integrity capabilities," said Emily Washington, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Precisely. "In order to achieve trusted data, it is imperative that organizations take a close look at how they are deriving trustworthy business intel from their catalog. A centralized, single source, of data knowledge aids in delivering business context that helps leaders make confident decisions."

Data cataloging is a central component of the recently announced Precisely Data Integrity Suite, with Precisely Data360 Govern the embedded common data catalog for its Data Integrity Foundation.This enables each module to build on metadata previously gathered by other modules and the enterprise's source systems combining seamlessly to deliver maximum value to the customer.

In this latest IDC MarketScape, Precisely is recognized for its ability to provide customers with "a unique opportunity to improve the integrity of data with software, strategic services, and 3rd party data" as well as its recent work with Charles River Development to fuel the State Street Alpha? Data Platform (ADP) with streamlined governance, lineage, and cataloging capabilities.

View an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape here or learn more about getting started with data catalogs.

IDC Spotlight, sponsored by Precisely, "Improving Data Integrity and Trust Through Transparency and Enrichment" (doc # US49285622, June 2022)

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005092/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Ned Tadic (US)

Emma Forrest (Europe)

press@precisely.com