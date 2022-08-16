Alation, Inc.: Alation Positioned as Data Catalog Leader in 2022 IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment

IDC MarketScape calls Alation one of the few data intelligence pure-play vendors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Catalog Software 2022 Vendor Assessment. According to the report, "Alation helped usher in the modern data catalog era and remains one of the few data intelligence pure-play vendors."



"Building a data-driven culture, improving data governance, and speeding up trusted analytics and decision-making is critical for today's organizations," said Stewart Bond, research vice president, Data Integration and Data Intelligence Software research at IDC. "Alation has built an enterprise-scale data catalog that addresses these needs for organizations of all sizes, including Global 2000 companies."

According to the IDC MarketScape Alation has the following strengths:

Market presence: Alation has been implemented across 32 countries and ranks high in the share of revenue estimated by IDC in the metadata management submarket of the data integration and intelligence software market, as reported in Worldwide Data Integration and Intelligence Software Market Shares, 2021: Accelerated Growth in a Digital-First World (IDC # US47920522 (https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=US47920522), June 2022).

Alation supports over 80 out-of-the-box connectors and an open API framework to automate metadata, lineage, sampling, and query ingestion. Behavioral metadata harvesting and analysis: Alation has coined the term behavioral intelligence to define what it harvests from database query logs, applying analytics to surface intelligence about who and what is accessing data, when and how often, and frequency heuristics about columns, filters, and joins used. This intelligence provides opportunities to understand how data is being used in the enterprise, provides guided navigation in query building and active governance, and can be used for operational decisions such as where to focus data stewardship efforts and apply policies and rules for data protection and where and when to archive data.



"We are thrilled to be named a Leader in the data catalog software market by IDC MarketScape in 2022 for the second time," said Raj Gossain , Chief Product Officer. "As pioneers of the data catalog used by 25 percent of Fortune 100 companies, we understand the power of data intelligence and its importance in creating a data culture within a business. As we continue to expand in this exciting and growing industry, we look forward to working with companies of all sizes, from mid-size to Global 2000 and beyond, to transform their analytics and AI/ML solutions through behavioral intelligence."

As reported in the Worldwide Data Integration and Intelligence Software Market Shares, 2021: Accelerated Growth in a Digital-First World, June 2022), the Worldwide Data Integration and Intelligence Software Market, 2021 grew by 10.4% over the past year, reaching a total value of $7.8 billion. The report highlights that a digital-first world is emerging and that in order to be digital-first, organizations need to prioritize data. Data intelligence software, IDC says, helps organizations harness the power of their data to improve trust, share data more efficiently, and make better data-driven decisions. According to Stewart Bond, Vice President, Data Integration and Intelligence Software research at IDC, "Growth in the data integration and intelligence software market is continuing to be driven by the need to activate intelligence about data to gain control of the modern data environment and help organizations compete in a digital-first world."

The IDC MarketScape report defines the data catalog software market as a submarket of the data intelligence software market. Vendors included in this report are expected to offer a solution that captures intelligence about multiple disparate data sources and repositories, either as a standalone or as a core capability within a data intelligence platform and which is used across multiple global regions. More information on how IDC defines data intelligence can be found here .

Learn More:

Review an excerpt of the assessment here (https://www.alation.com/resource-center/analyst-reports/idc-marketscape-worldwide-data-catalog-software-2022-vendor-assessment).



About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation's initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 400 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list three times and is a 2022 UK's Best Workplaces for Women. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com .

