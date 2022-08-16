Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ:046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that it has obtained a permanent injunction in patent litigation against Conrad Electronic ("Conrad"), a large European retailer, for infringement of an LED patent in Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005447/en/

Seoul Semiconductor's 'Enhancing Light Extraction' technology applied to various solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)

In July 2022, the German District Court of Manheim issued a permanent injunction against certain cell phones and a recall of those products in the patent litigation against Conrad. The accused products relate to flash LEDs for cell phones.

The patented technology in the cell phone flash LEDs serves to efficiently extract light emitted from the LED, significantly improving light intensity and brightness. This patented technology has been widely used for cell phone flashlights, automobile headlamps, UV LED home appliances, horticulture applications, and outdoor lighting.

Seoul has already won several patent litigations based on the asserted patent. For example, in December 2018, the District Court of Düsseldorf ordered a permanent injunction for patent infringement against various LED products and a recall of those products. In addition, the German Federal Court of Justice has declared the validity of this patent.

Seoul and its affiliates have actively engaged in patent enforcement against companies that use cheap infringing products despite claiming ESG compliance. In the past four years, as a result, Seoul has secured seven judgments of permanent injunctions and orders of recall in Europe against infringing products, including cell phones, lighting products, and UV LED home appliances.

