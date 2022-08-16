- (PLX AI) - Partners Group to acquire a significant minority stake in VelocityEHS, a leading environmental, health, safety, and sustainability software platform.
- • Partners Group will join existing owner CVC Growth Funds on VelocityEHS' board
- • VelocityEHS offers EHS software solutions that help customers across various use cases, including ESG management, Environmental Compliance, Safety, Ergonomics, Control of Work, Operational Risk, and Health
