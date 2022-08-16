UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Dealing
PR Newswire
London, August 16
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mr and Mrs C M Ayre
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Mrs C M Ayre PCA to Mr C M Ayre, a Non-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED
|b)
|LEI
|213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY 25P SHARES
GB00B19Z2J52
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ACQUISITION OF SHARES
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/a - single transaction
N/a - single transaction
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-08-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE,MAIN MARKET, XLON
Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port, Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de