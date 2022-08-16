Two-year deal with Helbiz Media will bring all the Serie BKT action from Helbiz Live to fans in Italy, including 390 live pay-per-view matches, adding to OneFootball's extensive live and highlights offer from all of Italy's top three leagues

OneFootball, the world's largest football media platform, and Helbiz Media have today announced a new distribution partnership to bring Serie BKT live matches from Helbiz Live to millions of fans in Italy via the OneFootball platforms.

As part of the deal, fans will be able to watch all 390 live matches on a pay-per-view basis across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, including the play-offs, for just €2.99 per game. Kicking off this season, it is the first time that live Serie BKT matches from Helbiz Live will be available to OneFootball's passionate community of football fans in Italy.

Supporters can access the live matches, complete with Italian commentary, via the OneFootball app on smartphone and tablet (iOS/Android, including Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast) and the OneFootball website.

OneFootball's comprehensive existing streaming offer in Italy includes free highlights of all Serie A and Serie BKT matches, alongside global pay-per-view access to the Italian Serie C through OneFootball's partnership with Eleven Italy. OneFootball users worldwide can already access the latest original content from Serie BKT, including news, statistics and match results via the app and website.

The 2022-23 Serie BKT season will see former Serie A clubs Genoa, Venezia, and Cagliari battling against historic teams like Palermo, Bari and Parma for promotion, with just three places available to secure a return to the top flight. Serie BKT has kickstarted the careers of several Italian superstars who have gone on to play in Serie A and represent the Italian national team, including Lorenzo Insigne, Marco Verratti and Ciro Immobile.

The move comes after OneFootball recently announced a landmark partnership with the country's top division, Lega Serie A, to bring officially-licensed digital collectibles to football fans around the globe. The world-first deal will give the football community a multi-dimensional experience that takes them from real life into a new digital age. Fans can now own, collect and trade never-before-available match moments from Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, starting for the 2022-23 season. Fans can register their interest now at Aera by OneFootball, with the products set to launch on 29 August.

Nikolaus von Doetinchem, Vice President OTT Streaming Media Rights OneFootball, said: "Following our landmark digital collectibles partnership with Serie A, it's an exciting time for OneFootball in Italy. Building on our suite of existing streaming deals, this partnership with Helbiz Live is our latest move to bring the country's passionate supporters closer to the teams and players they love. Fans can now catch all the highs and lows from Serie BKT directly within the OneFootball platform, at an affordable price, without needing to miss a minute!"

Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media, said: "I am thrilled to partner with OneFootball, a platform growing at a terrific rate used by millions of soccer fans world-wide. This agreement represents the birth of an additional revenue stream for Helbiz Media. OneFootball will allow our content to be viewed by a large National customer base, always searching for higher quality, accessible and cheaper solutions to follow their passion."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

About OneFootball

No one gets fans closer to the beautiful game than OneFootball. Reaching over 100 million monthly active users worldwide, OneFootball is the most popular football media platform for the new generation of football fanatics. Understanding that the world's football obsession goes beyond the 90 minutes of a match, OneFootball users get access to the most comprehensive football coverage on and off the pitch: from breaking news, highlight clips and live streaming to statistics and live scores of hundreds of leagues and competitions worldwide fans get all the content they crave. OneFootball is the only company to offer single live football matches in-app on a free and pay-per-view basis, while native integration from OneFootball's network of over 150 clubs, leagues, federations, players, as well as hundreds of independent content creators, and broadcasters adds close to 200k pieces of editorial and video content per month.

Founded in 2008, the company has a global reach with headquarters in Berlin and regional hubs in London, Singapore and Lisbon and is deeply embedded in the football ecosystem, with shareholders including top-tier clubs Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid,Olympique de Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as the German FA. OneFootball is available in 12 languages and is the best-rated sports app in the world, based on millions of App Store and Google Play reviews.

In 2022, OneFootball announced a new joint venture OneFootball Labs formed with Web3 champion Animoca Brands alongside one of the pioneers in the blockchain space, Liberty City Ventures. OneFootball Labs will enable clubs, leagues, federations and players to release premium digital assets and fan-centric experiences on the sports-industry leading Flow blockchain so fans can get their favourite moments through the easy-to-use and secure wallet, Dapper. OneFootball aims to be at the forefront of the Web3 era, helping clubs, leagues, federations and players build more direct relationships with fans and creating new digital experiences. All digital collectibles will be available on OneFootball's own NFT marketplace, Aera by OneFootball.

