Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Die große Durchbruchsmeldung! – Kursverdopplung drin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2022 | 15:44
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BT Brands, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ending July 3, 2022

WEST FARGO, ND / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTBD)(Nasdaq:BTBDW), operator of Burger Time, Keegan's Seafood Grille, and Pie in the Sky Coffee and Bakery, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 3, 2022.

BT BRANDS INC., Thursday, August 11, 2022, Press release picture

Key highlights of the Company's financial results include:

  • Total Revenues increased 47.9% to $3.5 million for the quarter compared to the prior year's quarter and increased 29.5% to $5.6 million year-to-date compared to the previous year period
  • Completed acquisition of Pie in the Sky Coffee and Bakery located in Woods Hole, Massachusetts entering the dynamic retail coffee and breakfast market with a major tourist-driven location
  • The Company ended the quarter with $8.3 million in cash on hand
  • Acquired 41.2% of Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern, Inc. operator of six Bagger Dave's restaurants
  • Same Store Sales for company-owned Burger Time restaurants decreased 12.4% for the quarter compared to the prior year quarter and declined 10.5% year-to-date compared to the prior year period
  • Net loss was $49,625 for the quarter, and the net loss was $92,275 year-to-date

Gary Copperud, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our results this quarter reflect the positive contribution of our recent acquisitions offset by a decline in revenues at Burger time as dining activities returned to more closely resemble the pre-pandemic. The Company also faced inflationary pressures on both costs of sales and labor wage rates. I'm excited about all three of our recent restaurant acquisitions, which we expect will exceed our target returns and contribute to a doubling of sales for fiscal 2022 compared to 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook: Because of the uncertain nature of the performance of recent acquisitions and the evolving character of our Company and because of continuing uncertainty surrounding public health concerns and the aftermath, impacts of supply chain constraints, and the current inflationary environment, the Company is not, at this point, providing a financial forecast for fiscal 2022.

About BT Brands Inc.: BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD BTBDW) BT Brands owns and operates thirteen restaurants, including nine Burger Time restaurants in the North Central region of the United States, a Dairy Queen fast-food franchised location in suburban Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Company owns Keegan's Seafood Grille, a dine-in restaurant near Clearwater, Florida, and Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery, a casual dining coffee shop and bakery located in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Our Burger Time restaurants feature a variety of burgers and other affordable foods, sides, and soft drinks. Keegan's Seafood Grille has operated in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, for more than thirty-five years and offers a variety of traditional fresh seafood items for lunch and dinner. The menu at Keegan's includes beer and wine. Pie In The Sky features an array of fresh baked goods, freshly made sandwiches, and our locally roasted coffee. Our revenues are derived from food and beverages at our restaurants; retail goods such as apparel, private-labeled "Keegan's Hot Sauce," and other souvenir items account for an insignificant portion of our income. Following the end of the quarter, we acquired the Village Bier Garten located in Cocoa, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words "intend," "may," "believe," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "seek," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company, the Company's financial performance, and its cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and cash flows. These risks also include such factors as the disruption to our business from public health issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on our operations, which may vary depending on the duration and extent of the effects of governmental actions and customer behavior in response, the impact and duration of staffing constraints at our restaurants, the impact of supply chain constraints and the current inflationary environment, the uncertain nature of current restaurant development plans and the ability to implement those plans and integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, and other matters discussed under the Risk Factors section of BT Brands Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 17, 2022, filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC. BT Brands disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Category: Financial

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW:
BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended, 13 Weeks Ended, 13 Weeks Ended,
July 3,
2022		 July 4,
2021		 July 3,
2022		 July 4,
2021
SALES
 $5,598,076 $4,323,555 $3,524,881 $2,382,683
COSTS AND EXPENSES
Restaurant operating expenses
Food and paper costs
 2,032,956 1,636,053 1,311,373 908,760
Labor costs
 1,786,828 1,186,719 1,179,118 621,227
Occupancy costs
 435,920 303,654 261,282 167,106
Other operating expenses
 332,181 252,081 212,314 128,872
Depreciation and amortization expenses
 178,701 113,394 109,286 58,558
General and administrative expenses
 746,717 220,982 455,656 110,983
Total costs and expenses
 5,513,303 3,712,883 3,529,029 1,995,506
Income from operations
 84,773 610,672 (4,148) 387,177
UNREALIZED LOSS ON MARKETABLE SECURITIES
 (80,238) - (80,238) -
INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME
 9,473 - 9,473 -
INTEREST EXPENSE
 (54,461) (128,232) (26,190) (89,661)
EQUITY IN NET LOSS OF AFFILIATE
 (14,172) - (14,172) -
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
 (54,625) 482,440 (115,275) 297,516
INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT
 5,000 (135,000) 23,000 (85,000)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
 $(49,625) $347,440 $(92,275) $212,516
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - Basic and Diluted
 $(0.01) $0.09 $(0.01) $0.05

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES
 6,458,276 4,047,502 6,461,118 4,047,502

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

July 3,
2022
(Unaudited)		 January 2,
2022
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash
 $8,295,952 $12,385,632
Marketable securities
 527,750 -
Receivables
 36,058 72,251
Inventory
 146,892 79,510
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
 53,460 27,186
Total current assets
 9,060,112 12,564,579
PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, NET
 2,977,153 1,592,338
OPERATING LEASES RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
 1,146,167 -
INVESTMENTS
 1,549,828 75,000
GOODWILL
 488,431 -
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
 425,000 -
OTHER ASSETS, net
 285,285 273,810
Total assets
 $15,931,986 $14,505,727
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
 $498,257 $291,973
Current maturities of long-term debt
 171,358 169,908
Current operating lease obligations
 134,188 -
Accrued expenses
 575,790 254,341
Income taxes payable
 8,000 209,088
Total current liabilities
 1,387,593 925,310
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION
 2,750,279 2,833,064
NONCURRENT LEASE OBLIGATIONS
 1,015,610 -
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
 51,510 119,000
Total liabilities
 5,204,992 3,877,374
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
6,447,506 shares issued and outstanding at July 3, 2022
and January 2, 2022, respectively
 12,922 12,895
Additional paid-in capital
 - 11,363,935
Accumulated deficit
 (649,863) (600,238)
Total shareholders' equity
 (10,726,994) 10,628,353
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
 $15,931,986 $14,505,727

SOURCE: BT Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711834/BT-Brands-Inc-Reports-Results-for-the-Second-Quarter-Ending-July-3-2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.