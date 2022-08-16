BT Brands, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ending July 3, 2022

WEST FARGO, ND / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTBD)(Nasdaq:BTBDW), operator of Burger Time, Keegan's Seafood Grille, and Pie in the Sky Coffee and Bakery, today reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 3, 2022.

Key highlights of the Company's financial results include:

Total Revenues increased 47.9% to $3.5 million for the quarter compared to the prior year's quarter and increased 29.5% to $5.6 million year-to-date compared to the previous year period

Completed acquisition of Pie in the Sky Coffee and Bakery located in Woods Hole, Massachusetts entering the dynamic retail coffee and breakfast market with a major tourist-driven location

The Company ended the quarter with $8.3 million in cash on hand

Acquired 41.2% of Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern, Inc. operator of six Bagger Dave's restaurants

Same Store Sales for company-owned Burger Time restaurants decreased 12.4% for the quarter compared to the prior year quarter and declined 10.5% year-to-date compared to the prior year period

Net loss was $49,625 for the quarter, and the net loss was $92,275 year-to-date

Gary Copperud, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our results this quarter reflect the positive contribution of our recent acquisitions offset by a decline in revenues at Burger time as dining activities returned to more closely resemble the pre-pandemic. The Company also faced inflationary pressures on both costs of sales and labor wage rates. I'm excited about all three of our recent restaurant acquisitions, which we expect will exceed our target returns and contribute to a doubling of sales for fiscal 2022 compared to 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook: Because of the uncertain nature of the performance of recent acquisitions and the evolving character of our Company and because of continuing uncertainty surrounding public health concerns and the aftermath, impacts of supply chain constraints, and the current inflationary environment, the Company is not, at this point, providing a financial forecast for fiscal 2022.

About BT Brands Inc.: BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD BTBDW) BT Brands owns and operates thirteen restaurants, including nine Burger Time restaurants in the North Central region of the United States, a Dairy Queen fast-food franchised location in suburban Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Company owns Keegan's Seafood Grille, a dine-in restaurant near Clearwater, Florida, and Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery, a casual dining coffee shop and bakery located in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Our Burger Time restaurants feature a variety of burgers and other affordable foods, sides, and soft drinks. Keegan's Seafood Grille has operated in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, for more than thirty-five years and offers a variety of traditional fresh seafood items for lunch and dinner. The menu at Keegan's includes beer and wine. Pie In The Sky features an array of fresh baked goods, freshly made sandwiches, and our locally roasted coffee. Our revenues are derived from food and beverages at our restaurants; retail goods such as apparel, private-labeled "Keegan's Hot Sauce," and other souvenir items account for an insignificant portion of our income. Following the end of the quarter, we acquired the Village Bier Garten located in Cocoa, Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words "intend," "may," "believe," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "seek," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company, the Company's financial performance, and its cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and cash flows. These risks also include such factors as the disruption to our business from public health issues, including the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on our operations, which may vary depending on the duration and extent of the effects of governmental actions and customer behavior in response, the impact and duration of staffing constraints at our restaurants, the impact of supply chain constraints and the current inflationary environment, the uncertain nature of current restaurant development plans and the ability to implement those plans and integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, and other matters discussed under the Risk Factors section of BT Brands Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 17, 2022, filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC. BT Brands disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW:

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

26 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended, 13 Weeks Ended, 13 Weeks Ended, July 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 July 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 SALES $ 5,598,076 $ 4,323,555 $ 3,524,881 $ 2,382,683 COSTS AND EXPENSES Restaurant operating expenses Food and paper costs 2,032,956 1,636,053 1,311,373 908,760 Labor costs 1,786,828 1,186,719 1,179,118 621,227 Occupancy costs 435,920 303,654 261,282 167,106 Other operating expenses 332,181 252,081 212,314 128,872 Depreciation and amortization expenses 178,701 113,394 109,286 58,558 General and administrative expenses 746,717 220,982 455,656 110,983 Total costs and expenses 5,513,303 3,712,883 3,529,029 1,995,506 Income from operations 84,773 610,672 (4,148 ) 387,177 UNREALIZED LOSS ON MARKETABLE SECURITIES (80,238 ) - (80,238 ) - INTEREST AND OTHER INCOME 9,473 - 9,473 - INTEREST EXPENSE (54,461 ) (128,232 ) (26,190 ) (89,661 ) EQUITY IN NET LOSS OF AFFILIATE (14,172 ) - (14,172 ) - INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (54,625 ) 482,440 (115,275 ) 297,516 INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT 5,000 (135,000 ) 23,000 (85,000 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (49,625 ) $ 347,440 $ (92,275 ) $ 212,516 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - Basic and Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES 6,458,276 4,047,502 6,461,118 4,047,502

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

July 3,

2022

(Unaudited) January 2,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 8,295,952 $ 12,385,632 Marketable securities 527,750 - Receivables 36,058 72,251 Inventory 146,892 79,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,460 27,186 Total current assets 9,060,112 12,564,579 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, NET 2,977,153 1,592,338 OPERATING LEASES RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 1,146,167 - INVESTMENTS 1,549,828 75,000 GOODWILL 488,431 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS 425,000 - OTHER ASSETS, net 285,285 273,810 Total assets $ 15,931,986 $ 14,505,727 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 498,257 $ 291,973 Current maturities of long-term debt 171,358 169,908 Current operating lease obligations 134,188 - Accrued expenses 575,790 254,341 Income taxes payable 8,000 209,088 Total current liabilities 1,387,593 925,310 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 2,750,279 2,833,064 NONCURRENT LEASE OBLIGATIONS 1,015,610 - DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 51,510 119,000 Total liabilities 5,204,992 3,877,374 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,447,506 shares issued and outstanding at July 3, 2022 and January 2, 2022, respectively 12,922 12,895 Additional paid-in capital - 11,363,935 Accumulated deficit (649,863 ) (600,238 ) Total shareholders' equity (10,726,994 ) 10,628,353 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,931,986 $ 14,505,727

