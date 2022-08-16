Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches The Joy of Painting from The Bob Ross Channel On Snapchat

Fans of the show are now able to view the entire season of the Emmy® Award Winning series on Snapchat's Discover free with ads

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Cinedigm Corp?(NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases,?announced?today that The Joy of Painting from The Bob Ross Channel has launched on Snapchat's Discover, where Snapchatters have access to curated, professional content to stay informed, entertained, and learn about what's happening in the world around them.

"Since the way audiences view and engage with entertainment is constantly changing, so is Cinedigm's approach to the market. We carefully assess the landscape and cater specific content for specific platforms," said Daniel Schneider, Senior Vice President, Revenue at Cinedigm. "The Joy of Painting from The Bob Ross Channel was the perfect series to debut on Snapchat. We are thrilled to give the Snapchat community, which has over 600 million monthly users, a new avenue to watch one of our most popular series."

Fans of the kindhearted painter and even a new audience are now able to watch every season of The Joy of Painting from The Bob Ross Channel on Snapchat. During its 31 seasons, the much-loved public television series won three Emmy® Awards. In the decades following the taping of the show's final episode, Ross has become a refreshing cultural icon. His soothing voice and lasting connection to his audience continue to cultivate a fan base across the world.

Subscribe to watch episodes of The Joy of Painting from The Bob Ross Channel on Snapchat HERE.

The Bob Ross Channel can also be found on Pluto, Samsung TV, Roku, Redbox, Freevee, Vizio WatchFree, Tubi, Stirr, Xumo, Sling, Plex, Atmosphere TV and LG.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

PRESS CONTACT FOR CIDM:

Kevin Broderick / Matt Biscuiti H

The Lippin Group

kevin@lippingroup.com / matt@lippingroup.com

High Touch Investor Relations

Cinedigm@htir.net

SOURCE: Cinedigm Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712239/Cinedigm-Launches-The-Joy-of-Painting-from-The-Bob-Ross-Channel-On-Snapchat