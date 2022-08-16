Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market USD 10870 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 2.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multilayer ceramic capacitor market is segmented by Type - Class 1, Class 2, by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other (Defense and Aviation). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Electronic Components Category.





The global multilayer ceramic capacitor market size is estimated to be worth USD 9314.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 10870 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market are

The rising demand from the automotive industry and the incorporation of MLCCs in smartphones, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices will drive the growth of the market.

The development of 5G technology and the booming telecommunication industry will fuel the demand of the market during the forecast period.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19X6994/global-multilayer-ceramic-capacitor

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL MULTILAYER CERAMIC CAPACITOR MARKET

Many consumer electronic devices like wearables, mobile phones, smart TVs, printers, computers, and laptops use MLCCs. The growing penetration of these devices in day-to-day life and the changing lifestyles of individuals are fueling the consumer electronics industry in turn driving the growth of the multilayer ceramic capacitor market. MLCCs offer low impedance and resistance values at high operating frequencies. They are ideal for use in noise compression in high-specification gadgets, tablets, and video cameras.

A large number of passive components like capacitors and inductors are used in the electronic circuits of cars to stabilize the functioning of semiconductor chips and adjust data signals and power supply waveforms. MLCCs are capable of achieving high capacitance and miniaturization in harsh environments. They can be fitted easily in narrow and unforgiving spaces. This will bolster the growth of the multilayer ceramic capacitor market in the coming years. Approximately, 3000 to 5000 MLCCs are utilized in vehicles. This is further going to expand in the future.

The 5G network uses high-frequency bands for processing huge volumes of data. Compared to 4G they require a lot of base stations that transmit more antennas, parts with power consumption, and heat generation. MLCCs are mounted on 5G base stations for stabilizing the power supply and minimizing the mounting area. This will push the demand for the multilayer ceramic capacitor market. The products are reliable and operate in harsh weather changes like temperature and humidity. The need for capacitors in networking equipment, industrial automation, manufacturing, high-end computing solutions, and energy storage systems is huge.

Passive tools play a key role in diagnostic imaging, pharmaceutical delivery, patient monitoring, and dispensing solutions. MLCCs are deployed in implantable medical devices like insulin pumps, pacemakers, wearable devices, electrocardiograms, and ultrasonic echo devices. They offer high reliability and have predictable temperature coefficients. This will surge the growth of the global multilayer ceramic capacitor market. The capacitors are compact in size and have stable capacitance with respect to the applied voltage.

MLCCs have low equivalent series resistance as a high ESR will generate a huge amount of heat thereby degrading the impedance rate. This enables absorbing noise on a semiconductor chip. This will bolster the growth prospects of the multilayer ceramic capacitor market. There is no potential risk of failure as it has resistance to abnormal voltage. The breakdown of dielectric strength is minimized during instances of a surge in voltage.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-19X6994/Global_Multilayer_Ceramic_Capacitor_Market

MULTILAYER CERAMIC CAPACITOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment will dominate the multilayer ceramic capacitor market share due to large-scale adoption in telecommunications, PCs, mobile phones, video cameras, DVDs and electronic circuits, etc. Automotive is the second largest.

Based on application, Class I MLCCs will be the most lucrative due to effective utilization in power supply systems, cellular base stations, laptops, servers, inverters, motherboards, adaptors, other goods, etc.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific will grow the largest due to the high adoption of EVs and a growing number of IoT connections.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-19X6994/Global_Multilayer_Ceramic_Capacitor_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-19X6994/Global_Multilayer_Ceramic_Capacitor_Market

Key players

Umicore

GEM

Brunp Recycling

SungEel HiTech

Taisen Recycling

Batrec

Retriev Technologies

Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

Duesenfeld

4R Energy Corp

OnTo Technology

Redwood

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-19X6994/Global_Multilayer_Ceramic_Capacitor_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-19X6994&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

The global Ceramic Capacitor market size is estimated to be worth USD 14660 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 23790 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the review period.

- Global Ceramic Trimmer Capacitor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- The global Supercapacitor Activated Carbon market was valued at USD 80 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 214.4 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global High-Voltage Capacitor market was valued at USD 1298.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1365.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2021-2027.

- Global Low-voltage Ceramic Capacitor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global High Frequency Ceramic Capacitor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global NPO Capacitor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Class 1 Ceramic Capacitor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Monolithic Ceramic Capacitor Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

- The global electric vehicle market was valued at USD 162.34 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 802.81 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.6%.

- The global E-waste Recycling market size is estimated to be worth USD 17260 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27240 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9% during the review period.

- The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 178560 million by 2027, from USD 101270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market size is projected to reach USD 6019.7 million by 2028, from USD 3817.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2028.

- Power Semiconductor market size was USD 43750 million and it is expected to reach USD 62800 million by the end of 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global thermal management market size is projected to reach USD 78300 million by 2028 from USD 60120 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2028.

- The global Chip Mounter market size is estimated to be worth USD 4387.1 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5531.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

Click Here To See Related Reports on Mlcc market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg