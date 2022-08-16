The "Lateral Flow Assay Market Analysis by Application (Drug Development Quality Testing, Testing), by Product (Lateral Flow Readers, Kits Reagents by Technique (Competitive Assays, Sandwich Assays), by Sample Type, and by Region Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lateral flow assay market size is estimated to be USD 7.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Becton

Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

bioMerieux (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Hologic Inc. (U.S.)

Increasing incidences of infectious diseases globally is a key driver for the growth of the global lateral flow assay market.

Additionally, rapid increase in geriatric population and growth in use of home-based lateral flow assay devices in the lateral flow assay market are some of the other drivers propelling the market growth. Nevertheless, lower accurateness of lateral flow assay tests and restricted compensations for lateral flow assay products are expected to restrain the global market growth.

By Application

Based on application, the market is categorized into drug development quality testing, testing, veterinary diagnostics, and food safety environment testing. In 2021, the testing segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of point of care testing devices for qualitative and quantitative analysis worldwide. The drug development quality testing segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, due the launch of new testing techniques being used for developing various drugs and for checking the quality.

By Product

Based on product, the market is segmented into lateral flow readers and kits reagents. In 2021, the lateral flow readers segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the lateral flow readers being extremely sensitive and enumerate and precisely capture and transmit data worldwide. Kits reagents segment projected to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing initiatives by various public and private organizations in development of technology for lateral flow assay market.

By Technique

Based on technique, the market is categorized into competitive assays, sandwich assays, and multiplex detection assays. In 2021, the sandwich assays segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to widespread applications of these assays in clinical testing application worldwide. The multiplex detection assays segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the advantages related with the use of these assays, such as high sensitivity and specificity for larger analysis.

By Sample Type

Based on sample type, the market is categorized into urine samples, blood samples, saliva samples, and other samples. In 2021, the other samples segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to surge in R&D and the necessity for more specific and precise disease testing worldwide. The blood samples segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the number of tests that can be conducted by collecting blood samples and arriving at correct diagnosis.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the change in various regulation, growing geriatric population, growth in initiatives from government, accessibility of technological advanced products in the region. Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of COVID 19, growing government and corporate investment in healthcare sector, aged population, and availability of skilled labour forces at economic costs, are the major factors in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Lateral Flow Assay

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraint

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Market Trends

4.5. Market Challenges

5. Market Environment Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Lateral Flow Assay Market

7. Market Analysis by Application

8. Market Analysis by Product

9. Market Analysis by Technique

10. Market Analysis by Sample Type

11. Regional Market Analysis

11.1. Regional Market Trends

11.2. Regional Market: Comparative Analysis

12. North America Lateral Flow Assay Market

11. Europe Lateral Flow Assay Market

12. Asia Pacific Lateral Flow Assay Market

13. Latin America Lateral Flow Assay Market

14. MEA Lateral Flow Assay Market

15. Competitor Analysis

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021 2029

15.2. Competitive Mapping

15.3. Key Players Market Place Analysis

15.4. Major Recent Developments

16. Company Profiles

17. Conclusion Recommendations

