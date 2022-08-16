Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared its second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022 of 2.3 pence per ordinary share. To be paid on 30 September 2022 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 9 September 2022.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 8 September 2022.

The Board intends to pay a total dividend of 9.0 pence per share for the full year.

16 August 2022

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323