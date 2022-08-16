Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.08.2022
Ad-hoc: Die große Durchbruchsmeldung! – Kursverdopplung drin?
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft informs about submission of a notification for automatic conversion of GDRs

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft informs about submission of a notification for automatic conversion of GDRs

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft informs about submission of a notification for automatic conversion of GDRs 16-Aug-2022 / 19:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosneft informs about submission of a notification for automatic conversion of GDRs

In accordance with part 13 of Article 6 of Federal Law No. 114-FZ dated April 16, 2022, in the manner prescribed by the decision of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia, on August 15, 2022, Rosneft Oil Company submitted to the depositary (CB J.P. Morgan Bank International, LLC), in which a deposit account of depositary program had been opened, a notification of the actions required for the holders of GDRs (ISIN US67812M2070), the rights to which are recorded in Russian depositories, to obtain the corresponding number of ordinary shares (automatic conversion).

Department of Information and Advertising

Rosneft Oil Company

August 16, 2022

These materials contain statements regarding future events and expectations that are forward-looking estimates. Any statement in these materials that is not historical information continues a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to adjust the data contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in underlying assumptions or factors affecting the forward-looking statements.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     ROSN 
LEI Code:   253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.: 181800 
EQS News ID:  1421849 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421849&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2022 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
