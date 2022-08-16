ActivePure Technology: ActivePure Technologies Named One of Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

ActivePure Technologies Ranked 3499 with a Three-Year revenue Growth of 238%

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Dallas-based ActivePure Technologies, LLC, the global leader in sustainable 24/7 indoor air and surface purification technology, today announced the company was ranked No. 3499 by Inc. Magazine on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 list celebrates companies and entrepreneurs that have exponentially increased their revenue generation over the last three years. Winners must be independent and privately held U.S. companies whose revenue has increased by 1,900% in 2021 compared to 2018-generated revenue figures.

Privately held ActivePure Technologies, LLC has been the global leader in sustainable, active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for healthcare, educational, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. From 2018-2021, ActivePure experienced a 238% growth rate and grew its employee base to 318.

ActivePure Technologies CEO and Chairman, Joe Urso

ActivePure Technology, which was originally created for use in space exploration to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs), has been adapted for use in consumer and commercial products to recreate the air-cleaning process that naturally occurs outdoors. The technology, referred to as Advanced Photocatalysis, recreates the sun's power with UVC lights and a catalyst that works with the humidity within ambient air to create the same oxidizing molecules found outdoors - indoors. This unique technology actively neutralizes surface and airborne pathogens without chemicals, ozone or the need to trap or filter contaminants. ActivePure works continuously 24/7 and its low energy usage can be a part of your eco-friendly indoor environment treatment strategy.

Testing data has proven that ActivePure reduces over 99.9% of indoor airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19, within one minute as well as mold, bacteria, fungus and VOCs without increasing carbon footprints.

"This year's Inc. 5000 list is full of remarkable companies and ActivePure is honored to be included," said Joe Urso, chairman and CEO of ActivePure Technologies. "The growth we have experienced is a reflection of our values, great team members and commitment to provide exemplary outcomes, led by unmatched technological advancement. We are driven to create the purest indoor air quality, free from concerns of pathogens, allowing people to thrive."

In 2021, ActivePure introduced Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator, as the company's chief medical and science advisor. In addition, ActivePure has added new C-Suite titles to its leadership team, which has been impactful in expanding its reach in enterprise sales and creating a company culture that uplifts employees.

The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as a Class II Medical Device. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. ActivePure Technologies' seven brands include ActivePure, Aerus Enterprise Solutions - distributor sales, ActivePure Medical - medical sales including the Class II Medical Device, Aerus - Franchise direct sales and Vollara - distributor network sales.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 16.

For nearly 40 years, the Inc. 5000 has featured the fastest growing companies and entrepreneurs with high accomplishments in the business world. Inc. 5000 honorees take place next to past winners who have become icons in the business world and top Fortune 500 charts.

For more information on how ActivePure has turned its air and surface purification solution into an award-winning company, visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

