Texas, Houston--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Sterling Staffing Solutions, one of the major staffing solutions firms in the US specializing in healthcare staff recruitment, announces its aim to address the increasing staffing crisis in the US. It intends to provide the healthcare industry with skilled manpower in order to deal with the twin problems of staff shortage and the great resignation. Sterling Staffing Solutions enjoys the reputation of being the leading company that provides more than 800 licensed physical, occupational and speech therapists, nurses and medical social workers throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Its mission is to extend its staffing solution services to other parts of the country in order to reduce the impacts of staff shortage on patient care and safety.

The founders of Sterling Staffing Solutions, The Carter Brothers, underline the importance of ensuring a reliable supply of skilled workforce at a time when the healthcare industry in the US faces a huge shortage of skilled professionals. They ensure the availability of health professionals including physical therapists, nurses and home health professionals among others. Their focus includes extended healthcare organizations including hospitals, home health agencies, physical therapy facilities, hospice agencies, long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and nursing homes. The initiatives by the firm are likely to make a positive impact, especially when there is a shift of people coming back from remote work to the regular workplace.

Sterling Staffing Solutions is committed to providing patients with comfortable environments that tend to rehabilitate them faster. Recent reports highlight the adverse impact of the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, especially nurses on patient care and safety. Therefore, the firm aims to provide qualified professionals to go and see patients in their homes. "We found that there was a need for qualified healthcare professionals - who are trusted, based on years of experience, to put patient care first - to go to serve patients in their homes. We believe that when people are in a very comfortable environment like their homes, they tend to rehabilitate faster and they also tend to get better at a quicker rate," says The Carter Brothers, the founders of Sterling Staffing Solutions.

There is also an increasing concern about future staff shortages in the healthcare industry. A recent survey predicts that up to 47% of healthcare workers in the US are likely to quit their jobs by 2025. Sterling Staffing Solutions focuses on long-term solutions for the staffing crisis by extending its services to all possible fields in the healthcare industry. "We specialize in delivering PRN, temporary, temporary-to-hire, direct hire and payrolling services for the medical industry. We also provide physical therapists, occupational therapists, medical social workers, certified nursing assistants, speech pathologists, licensed vocational nurses, registered nurses, surgical technicians, and physicians in nearly every major metropolitan market in the U.S," The Carter Brothers added.

