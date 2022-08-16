Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 August to 12 August 2022.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 10/08/2022 FR0010313833 449 89.7757 XPAR TOTAL 449 89.7757

