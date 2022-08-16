Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 August to 12 August 2022.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
transaction
Financial instrument
identifier code
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
Market identifier
code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
10/08/2022
FR0010313833
449
89.7757
XPAR
TOTAL
449
89.7757
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/
