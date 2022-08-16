Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Die große Durchbruchsmeldung! – Kursverdopplung drin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q68W ISIN: US4661101034 Ticker-Symbol: YJ3A 
Frankfurt
16.08.22
20:28 Uhr
11,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
JBS SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JBS SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,60011,90021:08
PR Newswire
16.08.2022 | 20:03
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JBS S.A.: JBS ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF ETHICS & COMPLIANCE OFFICER

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS S.A. (the "Company" or "JBS" - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY), communicates to its shareholders and to the market that Michael Koenig has been named the Company's Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. Since August 2021, Koenig served as the Head of Ethics and Compliance for Pilgrim's. He previously spent nearly 25 years as an attorney defending companies, individual executives and public officials in criminal, civil and regulatory investigations, and trials. Koenig was also a federal prosecutor at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

In addition to Koenig's promotion, the Global Executive Compliance Committee was formed in June 2022. Its primary purpose is to help create a more uniform and consistent compliance program across all JBS entities, including Pilgrim's. The Committee is tasked with overseeing continued improvements and enhancements to the compliance program and promoting a company-wide culture of compliance for its employees, stakeholders, business associates and customers.

About JBS

JBS is global leader in protein-based food production. With a global platform diversified by type of products (poultry, pork, beef and lamb), the Company has over 250,000 team members in production units and offices on all continents, in countries like Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China, among others. In Brazil, JBS is the country's largest employer, with over 145,000 team members. Worldwide, JBS offers an extensive portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo, and Just Bare, among many others, which find their way every day onto the tables of consumers in 190 countries. The Company is investing in correlated businesses like leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wrapping, solid waste management solutions, recycling, metallic packaging and transport, with emphasis on the circular economy. JBS conducts its operations allocating priority to high quality and food safety, while adopting the best sustainability and animal welfare practices across its entire value chain and, in March 2021 it assumed the commitment to become Net Zero by 2040. This means that JBS will zero the net balance of its greenhouse gas emissions, reducing the intensity of the direct and indirect emissions and offsetting all residual emissions. JBS was the first global company in the protein sector to take on this commitment, with the intention of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable manner.

JBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.