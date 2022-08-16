Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of July 2022.

July 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $430 million;

CSE issuers completed 70 financings that raised an aggregate $132 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from 10 new companies, bringing total listed securities to 797 as at July 31, 2022.

"The diversity of the Canadian Securities Exchange is one of our biggest strengths," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "In challenging capital market conditions, issuers on the CSE completed 70 financings in July, which is a solid number for the relatively quiet summer period. There was good activity across numerous sectors, including mining (28 financings), life sciences (10 financings), and diversified issuers (14 financings). We are always pleased to see a broad range of companies achieving their capital market goals on the CSE."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in the 27th annual Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) Conference, taking place in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario on August 18-21. The conference has returned to in-person attendance for the first time in three years! Richard Carleton will be speaking on the Market Place Panel on August 19 at 2:15 p.m. (Eastern). Further information, including registration details and the full conference agenda, is available here.

Richard Carleton is also scheduled to speak at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, happening on September 13-14 in Chicago. It is one of the premier cannabis industry events, with more than 600 companies and 2,000 people expected to attend. Conference details are available here.

New Listings in July 2022

Ambari Brands Inc. (AMB)

Nova Lithium Corp. (NVLI)

PanGenomic Health Inc. (NARA)

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (VBAM)

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. (PNGA)

Sanu Gold Corp. (SANU)

MariMed Inc. (MRMD)

Scout Minerals Corp. (SCTM)

Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp. (WOGC)

Canadian Copper Inc. (CCI)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

