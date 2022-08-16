Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's August Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

- Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 50 Presenting Companies
- Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, 2022
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Presentation Agenda
Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 (Day 1)
8:30-9:00
Mativ Holdings, Inc.
Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (BNRG)
Sify Technologies Ltd
9:15-9:45
MISTRAS Group (MG)
Bassett Furniture (BSET)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
10:00-10:30
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB)
*****
The Marketing Alliance (MAAL)
10:45-11:15
The OLB Group (OLB)
eMagin Corporation (EMAN)
The Marygold Companies (MGLD)
11:30-12:00
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
Blue Apron (APRN)
Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)
12:15-12:45
NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF)
Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT)
Daktronics Inc (DAKT)
1:00-1:30
CVG [Commercial Vehicle Group] (CVGI)
Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT)
DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI)
1:45-2:15
Heartcore Enterprises (HTCR)
Splash Beverage Group (SBEV)
Air Industries Group (AIRI)
2:30-3:00
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)
*****
ARC Document Solutions (ARC)
3:15-3:45
Cyngn Inc. (CYN)
Grove Inc (GRVI)
*****
4:00-4:30
Carriage Services, Inc.
*****
Comstock Inc. (LODE)
1x1s Only
Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)
Kelly Services (KELYA)
Thursday, August 18th, 2022 (Day 2)
9:15-9:45
Matthews International (MATW)
DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)
Sidus Space (SIDU)
10:00-10:30
EV Technology Group (EVTG)
LifeMD, Inc (LFMD)
Jerash Holdings, Inc.
10:45-11:15
Tennant Company (TNC)
Heritage Global, Inc.
AstroNova (ALOT)
11:30-12:00
Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL)
VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)
The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX)
12:15-12:45
Ideal Power (IPWR)
Assure (IONM)
Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)
1:00-1:30
SinglePoint Inc (SING)
PaySign, Inc. (PAYS)
XCEL Brands (XELB)
1x1s Only
American Woodmark (AMWD)
Paysign, Inc. (PAYS
Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712224/Sidotis-August-Micro-Cap-Virtual-Conference