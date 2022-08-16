Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's August Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 50 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Presentation Agenda Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 (Day 1)

*All Times EDT 8:30-9:00 Mativ Holdings, Inc.

(MATV) Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (BNRG) Sify Technologies Ltd

(SIFY) 9:15-9:45 MISTRAS Group (MG) Bassett Furniture (BSET) Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) 10:00-10:30 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) ***** The Marketing Alliance (MAAL) 10:45-11:15 The OLB Group (OLB) eMagin Corporation (EMAN) The Marygold Companies (MGLD) 11:30-12:00 Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Blue Apron (APRN) Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) 12:15-12:45 NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF) Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT) Daktronics Inc (DAKT) 1:00-1:30 CVG [Commercial Vehicle Group] (CVGI) Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT) DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) 1:45-2:15 Heartcore Enterprises (HTCR) Splash Beverage Group (SBEV) Air Industries Group (AIRI) 2:30-3:00 Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) ***** ARC Document Solutions (ARC) 3:15-3:45 Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Grove Inc (GRVI) ***** 4:00-4:30 Carriage Services, Inc.

(CSV) ***** Comstock Inc. (LODE) 1x1s Only Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Kelly Services (KELYA)

Thursday, August 18th, 2022 (Day 2)

*All Times EDT 9:15-9:45 Matthews International (MATW) DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) Sidus Space (SIDU) 10:00-10:30 EV Technology Group (EVTG) LifeMD, Inc (LFMD) Jerash Holdings, Inc.

(JRSH) 10:45-11:15 Tennant Company (TNC) Heritage Global, Inc.

(HGBL) AstroNova (ALOT) 11:30-12:00 Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL) VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) 12:15-12:45 Ideal Power (IPWR) Assure (IONM) Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) 1:00-1:30 SinglePoint Inc (SING) PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) XCEL Brands (XELB) 1x1s Only American Woodmark (AMWD) Paysign, Inc. (PAYS Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

