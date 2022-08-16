Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2022 | 21:08
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's August Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

  • Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 50 Presenting Companies
  • Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 17-18, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Sidoti & Company, LLC, Monday, August 15, 2022, Press release picture

Presentation Agenda

Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 (Day 1)
*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

Mativ Holdings, Inc.
(MATV)

Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (BNRG)

Sify Technologies Ltd
(SIFY)

9:15-9:45

MISTRAS Group (MG)

Bassett Furniture (BSET)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

10:00-10:30

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB)

*****

The Marketing Alliance (MAAL)

10:45-11:15

The OLB Group (OLB)

eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

The Marygold Companies (MGLD)

11:30-12:00

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Blue Apron (APRN)

Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

12:15-12:45

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF)

Quipt Home Medical Corp (QIPT)

Daktronics Inc (DAKT)

1:00-1:30

CVG [Commercial Vehicle Group] (CVGI)

Lifetime Brands, Inc (LCUT)

DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI)

1:45-2:15

Heartcore Enterprises (HTCR)

Splash Beverage Group (SBEV)

Air Industries Group (AIRI)

2:30-3:00

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)

*****

ARC Document Solutions (ARC)

3:15-3:45

Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

Grove Inc (GRVI)

*****

4:00-4:30

Carriage Services, Inc.
(CSV)

*****

Comstock Inc. (LODE)

1x1s Only

Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)

Kelly Services (KELYA)

Sidoti & Company, LLC, Monday, August 15, 2022, Press release picture

Thursday, August 18th, 2022 (Day 2)
*All Times EDT

9:15-9:45

Matthews International (MATW)

DHI Group, Inc. (DHX)

Sidus Space (SIDU)

10:00-10:30

EV Technology Group (EVTG)

LifeMD, Inc (LFMD)

Jerash Holdings, Inc.
(JRSH)

10:45-11:15

Tennant Company (TNC)

Heritage Global, Inc.
(HGBL)

AstroNova (ALOT)

11:30-12:00

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL)

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX)

12:15-12:45

Ideal Power (IPWR)

Assure (IONM)

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

1:00-1:30

SinglePoint Inc (SING)

PaySign, Inc. (PAYS)

XCEL Brands (XELB)

1x1s Only

American Woodmark (AMWD)

Paysign, Inc. (PAYS

Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)

About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro-Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro-Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading institutional managers. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro-Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.

CONTACT
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712224/Sidotis-August-Micro-Cap-Virtual-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
