Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - The cast of the 1990s hit "Power Rangers in Space" will come together for a rare reunion at Fanboys Marketplace in Fort Worth.

Seven of the show's stars will reunite for Fanboys Comic Con on Nov. 19 - 20 at Fanboys' Camp Bowie location (6385 Camp Bowie Blvd.). Autographs and photo opportunities will take place from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will feature six Power Rangers - Christopher Khayman Lee (Red Space Ranger), Roger Velasco (Black Space Ranger), Selwyn Ward (Blue Space Ranger), Tracy Lynn Cruz (Yellow Space Ranger), Justin Nimmo (Silver Space Ranger) and Blake Foster (Blue Turbo Ranger) - as well as Melody Perkins, who played the show's main antagonist, Astronema (aka Karone). The only Space Ranger who will not be present is Pink Space Ranger Patricia Ja Lee, who serves as a full-time firefighter in Los Angeles.

"The 'Power Rangers in Space' reunion is our chance to give back to our customers," Fanboys owner Mike Rogers says.

Fanboys Comic Con is one of the largest pop culture conventions in Texas, with previous events attracting around 55,000 attendees. This year's event will also feature vendors and a Dungeons and Dragons tournament, on top of the "Power Rangers in Space" reunion.

"This show is going to be a blast, and we look forward to meeting each and every one of you that comes out," Christopher Khayman Lee says.

About Fanboys Marketplace

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture-inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd. and also opened five other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area: Golden Triangle Mall in Denton, North East Mall in Hurst, Firewheel Town Center in Garland, Hulen Mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. In 2023, Fanboys plans to open an approximately 15,311-square-foot headquarters and distribution center at 1320 Town Square Drive in Ridgmar Town Square.

