Integral Group, a global network of deep green engineers and consultants, announced they are rebranding as Introba in the coming months. Today, Integral Group operates under different names across five countries Australia, the United Kingdom, Serbia, Canada, and the United States. By uniting as Introba, the organization will bring together its more than 1,100 employees in 31 offices, creating one of the largest building engineering and consulting firms.

Bill Overturf, Integral Group President (Photo: Business Wire)

Introba is committed to transforming the built environment by creating dynamic environments living systems that are smart, resilient, and connected. It provides a diverse range of services, including district planning, technical design, system integration, and performance optimization through digital transformation and sustainable strategies.

Integral Group's presence in Australia spans offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane as a result of joining forces with leading building services and sustainability practice, Umow Lai, in 2021.

As part of the larger firm, Introba, these offices will continue to employ over 200 people operating out of the Capital Cities across the East Coast of Australia. Moving forward, the exceptional quality of service provided by Integral Group will not change, and clients will now have additional access to Introba's global resources and expertise.

Founded in 2008 by Kevin Hydes, Integral Group is a leading deep green firm accelerating the adoption of sustainable building design, moving from green and net-zero buildings towards regenerative buildings that mitigate global environmental impacts and reduce ecological degradation.

Introba will streamline the complementary efforts of similar companies from around the world including Elementa Consulting in the United Kingdom, Elementa Engineering in New York City, United States, and Ross Baruzzini, also headquartered in the United States.

"Integral Group, with an emphasis on decarbonization and resilience, has grown into a global firm that offers complete green engineering solutions for some of the most challenging and exciting projects in the world. As one strong organization, our combined businesses will empower our employees to uplift our shared communities, promote sustainability, and create smart, resilient, and connected built environments," says Kevin Hydes, founder of Integral Group. Hydes will continue to play a crucial part in the leadership of strategic projects and activities as a specialty consultant.

Integral Group was a founding signatory of the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Commitment and Carbon Leadership Forum's MEP 2040 Challenge. The firm has also worked on over 100 Net Zero Energy buildings. Notable projects include the Technology and Innovation Complex (TIC) at James Cook University, the Melbourne Veterinary School Learning and Teaching Building, and the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

"As we take the first steps to full brand integration, we build on our shared legacy across Umow Lai and our partners throughout the U.K. and U.S.," says Integral Group President Bill Overturf. "The rebranding represents our reaffirmed dedication to providing our customers with deep technical expertise, cutting-edge innovations, and worldwide resources. Many of us have already worked together on projects, and I'm excited to see this next, natural stage of our growth. Together, we can continue to improve the quality of life for our communities while promoting unity across our company by simplifying processes and procedures for employees to collaborate throughout all our offices."

Introba will provide a full range of design services, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering; technology systems; security consulting; medical equipment planning; aviation baggage handling; and sustainability consulting across key sectors, including commercial, healthcare, government, education, aviation, culture, and science and technology.

The combined firm will offer new services to provide advanced technology, consulting, and deep green engineering solutions.

The collective firms will begin operating as Introba by the end of 2022.

About Integral Group

Integral Group is an international network of engineers and consultants collaborating under a single "deep green" umbrella. We are pioneers of high-performance engineering at building and district scales and leaders in crafting sustainable strategy, planning, and policy.? Home to innovators and systems thinkers with big ideas, we help our clients protect the health of our planet with the technical experience to deliver their project goals: www.integralgroup.com

About Elementa Consulting

Elementa Consulting, a member of Integral Group, is an interactive global network of design professionals collaborating under a single deep green engineering umbrella. We provide a full range of building system design and energy analysis services, with a staff widely regarded as innovative leaders in their fields. Located in offices across the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Australia, our passion for sustainable design runs deep: www.elementaconsulting.com

About Ross Baruzzini

Ross Baruzzini delivers integrated technology, consulting, and engineering solutions for safe, sustainable, and resilient facilities. Working across various industries, its team brings specialized expertise in medical equipment planning; network and communications; physical security; digital transformation; cybersecurity; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering. Discover where innovation is made personal at www.rossbar.com.

