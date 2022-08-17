DJ SEAPRWire Shares How Crypto Businesses Stay ahead of Its Core Challenges

Singapore - SEAPRWire releases a research report on 'How Crypto Businesses Stay ahead of Its Core Challenges'. Gary Yanposky, CEO of a fast-growing blockchain technology company, has led his team from USD1 million to USD30 million in sales in 2 years. Gary Yanposky summarizes some of the experiences that can help cryptocurrency businesses grow rapidly, including:

-- Increase value of transaction-based businesses through high-touch, service-based technology;

-- Utilize a capacity-planning model for just in time producing and marketing;

-- Keep everything simple so just-in-time.

Gary attributes part of his success to the efficient press release distribution service. SEAPRWire offers automated press releases and outreach to media professionals through its proprietary system, which utilizes a SAAS model. The program is called Branding-Insight Program, which will empower PR and communications professionals to further understand their audiences while doing press release distribution.

Gary says SEAPRWire is offering crypto-related clients another key ingredient: a new way to solve an old problem in cryptocurrency and DeFi industries. Many businesses, from startups to multimillion-dollar entities, lack a cohesive and consistent strategy to generate news from the seemingly infinite amount of media possibilities. Yaqin Tan, COO of SEAPRWire addresses that they use algorithms to match its clients with media contacts on a regular basis. "This transforms us from a press release company to a market-anynalsis and industry-insight service provider," Yaqin says, "It will help in many aspects."

Improve brand recognition

-- Influence your target audience

-- Control the conversation and Improve the reputation

-- Increase social media engagement

Gain exposure with your target market

-- Build awareness and generate attention

-- Increase visibility online and via traditional media

-- Improve search engine optimization

Boost businesses

-- Increase leads and sales

-- Attract new customers and Expand audiences

-- Reach end consumers

Gain earned media

-- Inject your news directly into editorial newsroom systems of major media outlets

-- Generate publicity throughout all forms of media

Several months ago, SEAPRWire and EQS Group (www.eqs.com) announced a media partnership in Asia (East and Southeast Asia). The partnership includes media list expansion and media outreaching business cooperation. The partnership covers mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Both parties look forward to further cooperation in the future.

About SEAPRWire

SEAPRWire is a leading tech company that delivers press release distribution and press release campaigns. SEAPRWire powers the media advantage with greater brand awareness, online visibility, SEO recognition, site traffic. Through its 'Branding-Insight' Program, SEAPRWire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses all over the world. SEAPRWire's platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SEAPRWire's media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more.

To learn more about press release distribution or the 'Branding-Insight' Program, please visit https://seaprwire.com /

Media Contact

Tina Lee, PR manager

cs@seaprwire.com

https://seaprwire.com

