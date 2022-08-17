T20W80 Wafer Level Chip Scale Package Selected for SPRESENSE HDR Camera Board

Efinix, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced that its popular Trion T20 FPGA has been selected for the Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation's SPRESENSE HDR Camera Board. The HDR Camera Board is one of the extension options available for the SPRESENSE ultra-low power development platform designed as an open-source environment for edge and IoT applications. This small form factor development kit leverages the tiny 3.6mm X 4.5mm wafer level chip scale package available for the Trion T20. Featuring embedded MIPI, Integrated DDR3, a high I/O to logic ratio and small physical size, the Trion T20 is ideal for edge and IoT applications.

"The Trion T20 WLCSP delivers high compute performance in a tiny, low power package and has been selected for many IoT and vision applications worldwide," said Mark Oliver, Efinix VP of Marketing. "We are delighted that Sony has been able to leverage the clear advantages of the T20 device in a development kit targeting these challenging markets."

The SPRESENSE platform features a 6 ARM core microcontroller, integrated GPS, and high resolution audio CODECs. Targeting diverse markets from smart cities to industrial IoT and smart speakers, it features ultra-low power and a small physical size. Several extension boards are available to tailor the capabilities of the SPRESENSE platform to vertical markets. The HDR Camera expansion board features the T20 WLCSP and delivers 120bB of dynamic range for crystal clear imaging in challenging or low light conditions.

"The Trion T20 WLCSP proved to be a very compelling solution for us. The low power and small physical size meant that we were able to add design flexibility without compromising the stringent design constraints of the SPRESENSE platform," said Kenichi Nakano, General Manager, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation.

About Efinix

Efinix, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream.

