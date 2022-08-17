Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022
WKN: 889539 ISIN: LU0075646355 Ticker-Symbol: SOC 
Tradegate
16.08.22
18:23 Uhr
8,910 Euro
+0,014
+0,16 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBSEA 7 SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8248,94208:28
8,8768,94008:29
Firmen im Artikel
M&T BANK
M&T BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
M&T BANK CORPORATION190,00+0,96 %
SUBSEA 7 SA8,910+0,16 %
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV12,320+0,65 %
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV ADR12,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.