- (PLX AI) - REC Silicon Q2 revenue USD 45 million vs. estimate USD 35 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA USD -1.1 million vs. estimate USD 2 million
- • The decrease in EBITDA is due primarily to higher energy costs compared to the first quarter of 2022, company said
- • Q2 EBIT margin -17.2%
- • Q2 EBIT USD -7.7 million
- • Q2 EPS USD -0.06
- • Q2 EBITDA margin -2.4%
- • Says efforts are well underway to restart Moses Lake facility and we plan to achieve first production during Q4 2023
