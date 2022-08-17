- (PLX AI) - Lundbeck half year core EBIT DKK 2,073 million vs. estimate DKK 2,204 million.
- • half year core EBIT margin 23.4%
- • half year revenue DKK 8,847 million vs. estimate DKK 8,670 million
- • half year core EPS DKK 1.65
- • Outlook FY core EBIT DKK 3,800-4,100 million
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,400-2,700 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 17,200-17,700 million
- • Currency favorability nearly fully offset by negative hedging effects
- • Additional investments in marketing and sales costs underpinning the launch of Vyepti in several markets during 2022
