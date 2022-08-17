AIM and Media Release

17 August 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY22 full year results investor webcasts

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) will host two investor webcasts to discuss the company's FY22 full year results on Monday, 22 August 2022, the scheduled release date for those results.

The webcasts will be hosted by Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Balloch, and General Manager - Marketing, Stephen Hay, who will each also be available to answer questions following a presentation of the company's results.

Details for the webcasts are below. Participants will be able to ask questions via the messaging function on the webcast platform or via the teleconference line. Participants that propose using the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN and dial-in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak to an operator.

Asia Pacific webcast

Date : Monday, 22 August 2022

: Monday, Time : 9.00am AWST / 11.00am AEST

: AWST / AEST Webcast URL : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4vx3v6ty

: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4vx3v6ty Teleconference registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2ed34efbcaaa48898a129df43edab45f

Europe webcast

Date: Monday, 22 August 2022

Monday, Time: 4.00pm AWST / 9.00am BST

AWST / Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tiz59hz

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2tiz59hz Teleconference registration URL:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4131d19441d84f51be130c4a3b14254f

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

