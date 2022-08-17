Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.ISIN Short Code NameUS87250W1036 CNG1 TD Holdings Inc.Das Instrument 9TC CH0102993182 TE CONNECTIV.LTD. SF 0,57 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2022The instrument 9TC CH0102993182 TE CONNECTIV.LTD. SF 0,57 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2022Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2022The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2022Das Instrument SCM DE0007216707 SCHUMAG AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022The instrument SCM DE0007216707 SCHUMAG AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2022Das Instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022The instrument AB2 NL0011540547 ABN AMRO BANK DR/EO1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2022Das Instrument LS6 SE0002756130 CLINICAL LASERTHERM.SYS B EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022The instrument LS6 SE0002756130 CLINICAL LASERTHERM.SYS B EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2022Das Instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2022The instrument 5NE GG00BJ0JVY01 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2022Das Instrument IRL CA65532M6062 NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022The instrument IRL CA65532M6062 NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.08.2022Das Instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.08.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.08.2022The instrument 7P2 GG00BPFJTF46 PERSHING SQUARE HLDGS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.08.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 18.08.2022