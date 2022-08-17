All new WONDERBOOM 3 features vibrant new colors, enhanced Bluetooth range, longer battery life and 100% recycled fabric; HYPERBOOM now available in white

Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), announced today an expansion to its popular lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers. The expansion features the highly-anticipated introduction of WONDERBOOM 3 and a new color for its beloved HYPERBOOM.

WONDERBOOM 3

Made with 100% recycled polyester fabric and a minimum of certified 31% post-consumer recycled plastic that gives new life to recycled end-of-life electronics, Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 continues to prove that the best things come in small packages. An ultraportable speaker with surprisingly big 360° sound, WONDERBOOM 3's crisp, bassy audio quality lasts up to 14 hours with full-stereo boom, and its IP67 rating means it's waterproof, dustproof and floats. Take it to the pool, the beach or on a hike. It's also perfect for listening to music at home and even in the shower.

WONDERBOOM 3 will come in four colors at launch, including Joyous Bright (Gray), Hyper Pink, Performance Blue and Active Black. The speaker features 40 meters (or 131 feet) of Bluetooth range, so you're free to roam, and it features a handy loop so you can take it with you. You can also pair up two wireless WONDERBOOM 3 speakers for even bigger sound. Press once to double up. Press again for true stereo from both speakers, with left and right channels.

HYPERBOOM

HYPERBOOM, Ultimate Ears' loudest and bassiest speaker, also received a fresh upgrade an all-new white version. HYPERBOOM offers a wide dynamic range that brings your music to life, rendering every note in rich detail, and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 24 hours. It also supports four input sources -two Bluetooth, one 3.5mm auxiliary and one optical audio so you and your friends can play music from your phones, laptop or gaming console, and easily switch between them with just the press of a button. Need to move the fun from the living room to the backyard? Indoors or outdoors, the adaptive EQ on HYPERBOOM reads the environment and automatically adjusts the sound to fill any space.

HYPERBOOM is also "party-proof." With an IPX4 rating, it can withstand drink spills or pool splashes. And if your phone is running out of power, plug it into the USB charge-out port on HYPERBOOM and keep the music going. Using One-Touch Music Control, you can also play, pause and skip tracks directly on the speaker.

HYPERBOOM is supported on the Ultimate Ears BOOM app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. On the app, you can set up favorite playlists, remotely turn the speaker on or off, adjust volume and more. You can also check that you have the latest speaker software and connect HYPERBOOM with any other BOOM, MEGABOOM or HYPERBOOM speakers using the app's PartyUp feature.

"These speakers are beloved for a reason," said Jonah Staw, general manager of Ultimate Ears. "Not only do they have incredible sound, they make music a social, shared experience and now with the recycled materials used in WONDERBOOM 3, we're taking steps to reduce the product's carbon footprint."

Pricing and Availability

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 will be available for purchase in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific in August 2022 and in Latin America in January 2023 for a MSRP of $99.99. The HYPERBOOM white SKU will be available for sale beginning in September 2022 in select countries for a suggested retail price of $449.99. Pricing varies by country. For more information, please visit www.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears, a Logitech brand, is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com

