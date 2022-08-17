6 dogs suffering from osteoarthritis and lameness demonstrated CBD concentrations 6 weeks after a single injection

Pain and well-being scores improved following treatment

Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2022) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") is pleased to announce positive partial results in a pilot pain study in dogs using the LPT CBD Liposomal Delivery Platform.

Six dogs suffering from osteoarthritis and lameness that were treated with oral analgesics but were still experiencing pain were administered a single subcutaneous injection of liposomal CBD in addition to their routine analgesics. CBD concentrations were observed for 6 weeks following the liposomal CBD injection in the dogs' plasma. Owners reported that the dogs' pain and well-being scores were improved for several weeks after the injection. The results show that the LPT technology has the potential to provide additional analgesia in dogs suffering from pain.

On August 11, 2022, Innocan reported first results from a study in dogs that showed close to 100% bioavailability of CBD using Innocan's LPT technology, compared to 6.5-20% bioavailability in humans when administered orally.

Professor Chezy Barenholz of The Hebrew University said, "The challenge to demonstrate significant efficacy is the core obstacle in CBD. We are proud to report that we are rising to this challenge. Our R&D team works tirelessly and we hope there will be disclosure of more results soon."

"Innocan is pleased to report today another important milestone that we achieved on the way to market. We will learn the results to its fullest and will provide updates and reports to the public when completed. These are exciting times for me and for Innocan, as we get to see our vision being manifested into clinical reality," said Innocan CEO, Iris Bincovich.

Innocan's Unique LPT Solution

By administering injectable CBD encapsulated in liposomes (the LPT platform), Innocan seeks to achieve long-lasting and therapeutic levels of CBD in the body. Innocan believes this will create a far more effective and prolonged therapeutic effect. Innocan carried out a series of experiments of its LPT platform on animals. These experiments have demonstrated initial positive results, supporting the viability of Innocan's intention to make CBD available to humans and animals for extended periods upon a single injection. Innocan's unique delivery method allows for the prolonged release of CBD into the bloodstream with improved pharmacokinetic (PK) performance. The research is conducted in collaboration with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and indicates potential for the Company's technology to deliver cannabinoids to the blood stream in a more effective manner.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti- inflammatory properties targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global LTD that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

