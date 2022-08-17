Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement

17 AUGUST 2022

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 July 2022 as follows:

Ex Dividend date:25/08/2022

Record date: 26/08/2022

Payment date: 30/09/2022

Dividend per share: 2.15 pence (Sterling)