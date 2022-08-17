Anzeige
17.08.2022 | 09:58
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, August 17

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement
17 AUGUST 2022

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 July 2022 as follows:

Ex Dividend date:25/08/2022
Record date: 26/08/2022
Payment date: 30/09/2022
Dividend per share: 2.15 pence (Sterling)

Enquiries:

Company Secretary
Hannah Hayward
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: HH61@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745 417

Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets

Robert Peel,
Robert.Peel@singercm.com (Investment Banking)

James Waterlow,
James.Waterlow@singercm.com (Sales)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

