Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, August 17
ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Dividend Announcement
17 AUGUST 2022
The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 July 2022 as follows:
Ex Dividend date:25/08/2022
Record date: 26/08/2022
Payment date: 30/09/2022
Dividend per share: 2.15 pence (Sterling)
Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Hannah Hayward
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: HH61@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745 417
Corporate Broker
Singer Capital Markets
Robert Peel,
Robert.Peel@singercm.com (Investment Banking)
James Waterlow,
James.Waterlow@singercm.com (Sales)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000