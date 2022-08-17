Nonacus Welcomes Two Senior Leadership Hires: Dr Andy Feber and Dr Samuel Clokie

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonacus Ltd, leading provider of genetic testing products for precision medicine and liquid biopsy, is very pleased to announce the appointment of two senior leadership hires: Dr Andy Feber as Clinical Director of Research and Development and Dr Samuel Clokie as Director of Bioinformatics & Data Science.

Andy's role will be to lead the company's clinical assay development programs, providing strategic direction to the development of the cancer diagnostic portfolio at Nonacus. He brings a wealth of experience to Nonacus, with over 17 years of genomic and epigenomic translational research.?Andy holds a PhD in Cancer Genomics from the Institute of Cancer Research (London, UK), and began his postdoctoral training Mount Sinai Medical School (New York, USA). Following this he worked at University College London (London, UK) across multiple roles, including Associate Professor of Translational genomics in the Division of Surgery and Interventional Science.

Prior to joining Nonacus, Andy was Deputy Director of Clinical Genomics (research) at the Royal Marsden (London, UK), Honorary Faculty and Team Lead for the Translational Epigenomics group at the Institute of Cancer Research (London, UK).

"This is an exciting time for Nonacus. Having built a strong reputation as a technology provider?to both academia and health care, Nonacus is well placed to develop, translate and deliver the next generation of novel diagnostic assays for the early detection, diagnosis, stratification and monitoring of patients with cancer. I look forward to helping the team build on these solid foundations and to expand into new areas".

CEO of Nonacus, Chris Sale commented, "Our technology has now been proven in the liquid biopsy translational research and clinical setting. Andy joins the team to lead our clinical development, launching regulated and validated clinical liquid biopsy tests for specific cancers and intended use. We are all excited to have a person with Andy's experience join the team".

Sam's responsibilities will encompass Bioinformatics team leadership and developing bioinformatic data analysis strategies to align with Nonacus' strategic objectives. His bioinformatic experience is built on a foundation of fundamental scientific research that includes post-doctoral positions at the NIH (Bethesda, USA) that encompassed some of the earliest applications of next generation sequencing. These included performing RNA-Seq on model systems of Circadian biology, ChIP-Seq and other genome-wide investigative techniques.

He completed his PhD at the University of Edinburgh, investigating phosphorylation-dependant protein:protein interactions. Previous to that he received a Bsc(Hons) in Biochemistry from the University of Dundee.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO of Nonacus, Chris Sale said, "I am really pleased that Sam has joined the team to lead our Bioinformatics development. As we expand our liquid biopsy testing platform offering combined easy to use bioinformatics to our customers will be key to enabling uptake and patient access to this cutting edge technology."

"I am thrilled to be joining Nonacus at this exciting time in their journey, as innovative new products continue to be released. I look forward to strengthening the considerable bioinformatics expertise within Nonacus and allowing the expansion into new areas that include machine learning and artificial intelligence."

