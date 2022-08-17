MILA AND TADO° ANNOUNCE INSTALLATION PARTNERSHIP IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Smart Thermostat producer and Europe's leader in on-demand tech support services team up to reduce energy usage, and cut consumer energy costs as more households embrace smart thermostats

Mila, the European leader of on-demand technical support, and tado°, a Munich-based European leader in intelligent home climate management, today announced an installation partnership for tado°'s smart home thermostat product line in the UK. According to IDC Insights, smart thermostat sales grew 24% last year as the technology approaches mainstream adoption in the fight against high energy prices. Mila and tado°'s partnership will enable more homes across the UK to arrange for a professional installation of tado° devices and begin saving energy and money.

"European market penetration of smart home devices is expected to reach 100 million homes by 2026," says Chris Viatte, CEO and founder of Zürich-based Mila. "tado°'s smart thermostats lead the European market and deliver up to 31 percent in energy cost savings to their customers. This partnership allows access to hundreds of Mila's on-demand technicians nationwide who will professionally install and instruct tado° customers on how to operate tado° thermostats and gain the maximum benefits from their device systems."

Mila has over 11,000 trained and vetted technicians across five countries, including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, and the UK. Partnering with Mila will enable tado° to offer professional installations of their smart thermostats for boilers, radiators, and underfloor heating systems in the UK.

"The UK faces a tough winter ahead, with energy costs rising in October and again in January," says Christian Deilmann, co-founder and chief product officer at tado°. "This partnership allows more customers to benefit from the savings that smart thermostats provide with a professional installation. This will make it easier for more homes across the UK to start saving up to 31% on their energy bills, and save over £240 per year."

tado° smart thermostats save on energy costs through features such as geofencing, weather adaptation, and open window detection to save on energy costs, and reduce wasted energy.

About Mila

Since 2016 Mila has delivered real-time, vetted, on-demand neighborhood tech support. Mila expanded from Switzerland into new markets through a network of strong retail and enterprise partnerships, offering services in Germany, Austria, France, and the UK. With over 40 enterprise partners, Mila is the European leader of on demand, crowdsourced technical support. For more information please visit www.mila.com/en-ch.

About tado°

tado° is the European leader in intelligent home climate management. As the only cross-manufacturer platform, tado° Smart Thermostats and services connect with any kind of heating or cooling system. Customers benefit from energy-saving technology such as Geofencing and Open Window Detection as well as time-of-use energy offerings. Founded in Munich, 2011, and with 180 employees, tado° reshapes the way energy is consumed for more comfort, savings, and in sync with nature. www.tado.com

