Metal roofing has become a driver for roof type selection in many cases because not only is a metal/solar roof system less expensive upfront than other roof system combinations, but it also leads to improvements in the lifetime return on investment of the system.From pv magazine USA Within the past four decades, well over 2 billion square feet of metal roofing has been installed in the United States each year. That number continues to grow, and it's more than any other roof type except asphalt shingle. The roots and technology of metal as a cladding material date back more than 3,000 years. It ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...