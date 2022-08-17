Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Nykredit Invest - delisting

Last day of trading shares in the sub-fund below, issued by Investeringsforeningen Nykredit Invest will be 6 September 2022 due to merger with the sub-fund Taktisk Allokering which is not admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. ISIN: DK0060429108 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nykredit Invest Balanced Risk Allocation -------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 6 September 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NYIBRA -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 90097 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66