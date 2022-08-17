Experienced payments executive Hemlata Narasimhan joins Elavon from Visa

Elavon Merchant Services, one of Europe's largest payments processors, has appointed Hemlata Narasimhan as its president in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005183/en/

Hemlata Narasimhan, President of Elavon Merchant Services, Europe (Photo: Business Wire)

Narasimhan joins at a time of explosive growth for e-commerce and digital payments, and as hospitality and travel sectors gain strength after the pandemic. She brings to Elavon a wealth of experience working in payments across European and North American markets.

"The payments landscape is changing rapidly, and Hemlata's experience, strategic mindset and strong leadership will allow us to continue to position Elavon as a leader and innovator in our industry," says Declan Lynch, Elavon Financial Services CEO.

"Having someone of Hemlata's calibre leading Elavon Merchant Services Europe is incredible for us."

Most recently, Narasimhan led the merchant and acquiring business for Visa in Europe, where she oversaw substantial growth in both employee numbers and local presence across several European markets. Narasimhan was also responsible for the growth in Europe of Cybersource a payment platform acquired by Visa in 2010, and an Elavon partner.

Narasimhan also led strategic initiatives around small business growth, urban mobility, digital proposition development and diversification of partnerships and alliances.

"What attracted me to Elavon is its people, its strength of relationships with its customers and partners, and the real expertise it has in acquiring," Narasimhan says.

"As well as having U.S Bank behind it, there are inherent strengths in the Elavon business that will enable it to take advantage as the payments industry recovers from the pandemic. It's an exciting time to come onboard."

Prior to Visa, Narasimhan spent almost seven years at American Express in New York and London, and had a successful career in management consulting with the Boston Consulting Group.

She was nominated as an Asian Woman of Achievement in Business in 2019.

About Elavon (www.elavon.co.uk

Elavon is a leading global payments company with more than 4,300 employees and operations in 10 countries. A subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Elavon provides businesses with the technology needed to accept payments from customers, whether they are shopping in stores, at home or on the go.

Its platform is distinctive in that it is common across countries, making it easier for businesses to get their payment system up and running quickly and securely.

United Kingdom:

Elavon Financial Services DAC, trading as Elavon Merchant Services, is deemed authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Details of the Temporary Permissions Regime, which allows EEA-based firms to operate in the UK for a limited period while seeking full authorisation, are available on the Financial Conduct Authority's website.

Ireland:

Elavon Financial Services DAC, trading as Elavon Merchant Services, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005183/en/

Contacts:

Andy Walsh

andrew.walsh@elavon.com