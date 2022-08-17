Fury Gold Mines drilled multiple zones of high-grade gold at the Hinge target and extends mineralization 330 metres to the west at Eau Claire, Cypress Development has received all assay results from its May 2022 drill program, Tudor Gold has received preliminary approval to spin off its Crown concession areas and Canada Nickel announced today that the federal permitting process for the company's Crawford Nickel Project has been initiated.
