Rendezvous, Barbados--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2022) - Triton & West, the international asset management company, launched their range of CPI products in January of this year, and since then have seen a continued growth in their retention of new clients. The success of these products has been a great addition to the company, and they have announced plans to expand and increase their offerings.

CEO of Triton & West David Barnard stated: "We introduced the CPI or Capital Protected Investments as a structured product to encourage new investors to try us out in a risk free environment. The past few years have been very difficult for most due to the pandemic and the cost associated with the global economic slowdown. Businesses have had supply chain issues and human resource stains and this has resulted in investors becoming more risk adverse. Even though we have come out of the pandemic and economies have reopened, the economic landscape has remained challenging as inflation has reached record highs and fiat currencies are being debased and losing a significant amount of their value. For instance, the euro has hit parity with the dollar, falling to its lowest level in 20 years and even skirting just below a one-to one exchange rate. The South African Rand has lost 20% of its value in the second quarter of 2022. The launch of the CPI was to enable investors to have exposure to growth and value assets while having peace of mind.

"The Capital Protected Investments have provided us with a great way to engage new clients. As it has encouraged new investors to enter the financial markets allowing us the opportunity to demonstrate our core competency, which is identifying a diverse range of investments and giving our clients access to markets, they would otherwise shy away from. This strategy has allowed us at Triton & West to increase our client base globally at a rapid pace and has increased new capital inflow over the first half of 2022."

Triton & West is an international asset management company with their headquarters in Barbados. They have been a global leader in offshore financial services since inception in 2017, providing solutions to individuals, trustees, corporations and governments. Triton & West have shown investors a 26.4% annual rate of return on their most conservative North American Equities Portfolio.

