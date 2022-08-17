ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Subsidiary Nifter, a Music NFT Marketplace, Unveils Curated NFT Marketplace To Exhibit Art and Memorabilia

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries, announced today that its subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc., aka Nifter, has launched the first NFT Art, Sports, and Entertainment Marketplace. The platform is designed for creatives and talented individuals to engage with fans and collectors. The newly rebranded Nifter focuses on empowering independence and the primary purpose is to assist with minting custom non-fungible tokens for purchase.

Nifter [@nifter.io] delivers on ClickStream's mission, and the exclusively curated platform helps artists monetize instantly and directly. Nifter helps artists tell their stories and make them more impactful. The digital platform allows people to redeem their NFTs for physical art in exclusive merch, memorabilia, and 1-of-1 drops.

As a trusted source for purchasing and trading collectible NFTs, the Nifter expansion includes exclusive NFT collections bundled with LIVE event experiences. Nifter advocates for the respect of talent copyrights and is working with sports agents, A&Rs, talent agencies, and other talent managers to protect the interests of artists and their teams. The company also backs the crypto artist empowerment movement, and Nifter NFTs are Ethereum ERC-721 ECR-1155 compliant.

Frank Magliochetti, CEO of ClickStream, stated, "I'm excited about the relaunch of Nifter as an NFT Art, Sports, and Entertainment Marketplace. We enlisted entrepreneur and visionary Carl "Supreme" Harte, creator of G Carma Inc., as a new partner and welcomed his expertise in entertainment management and digital media development."

The global non-fungible token market size was valued at USD $15.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9% from 2022 to 2030 as reported by Grand View Research. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for NFTs worldwide due to their uniqueness, individuality, and transparency, among other features. NFTs are indivisible and cannot be distributed among multiple owners. This ownership advantage offered by NFTs ensures that the buyers are safe from fake NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

ABOUT NIFTER

Nifter is a music Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. NFT's are digital tokens stored on a blockchain that can record ownership. Music NFT sales are trending with recording artists selling single NFTs ranging from tens of thousands to millions of dollars. Nifter business model cuts out the red tape and lets artists monetize instantly and directly.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik, HeyPal, Nifter and Joey's Animal Kingdom respectively. For more information, please visit ClickStream online and follow ClickStream on social media: Twitter and Instagram.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Investor Inquiries:

Frank Magliochetti

CEO

ClickStream Corporation

info@clickstream.technology

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712460/ClickStream-Subsidiary-NifterTM-a-Music-NFT-Marketplace-Unveils-Curated-NFT-Marketplace-To-Exhibit-Art-and-Memorabilia