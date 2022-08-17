Emergent Health Corp.: Emergent's Director and Chief Marketing Officer Marvin Segel - Son of QVC Founder Joseph Segel - To Appear Live Today on the Emerging Growth Conference at 2:15 PM ET

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) announced that Director and Chief Marketing Officer Marvin Segel to appear live on the Emerging Growth Conference, a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth markets and companies. The live interview will air today, Wednesday, August 17th, 2022, at 2:15 PM ET. Conference Registration is required to view the live interview and will be available on Emergent's social media platform the following day.

With over 20 years of direct-to-consumer TV and marketing experience, Mr. Segel serves as Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Emergent, leading the analysis and development of current and future Health & Wellness products, marketing, advertising and business development based upon his demonstrated track record of multi-million-dollar contributions for developing and launching top-selling Direct-To-Consumer products.

Since January 2020, Mr. Segel has served as President for The Y Network, the first network focused on "Content-Based Shopping" allowing the consumer content to engage on-demand across platforms. From August 2015, Mr. Segel served as Chief Operating Officer for Star Shop, LLC., the first celebrity driven social media platform where the intersection of content and commerce come together. From August 2009 through August 2014, Mr. Segel served as Vice President of Business Relationships and Vendor Relations at Shop NBC, n/k/a Shop HQ, an American cable, satellite and broadcast home shopping television network and multi-channel video retailer owned by iMedia Brands. At Shop NBC, Mr. Segel conceptualized and developed the first iPhone app for any shopping channel, leveraged a relationship with a top iPhone app provider in order to accelerate development and become the first to launch, introduced the top-selling beauty product, Wrinkle Magic, to ShopNBC, and generated millions in revenue, and launched multiple concepts: Harley Davidson Clothing, Sur La Table, NBA Collectables, Mark Cuban America's Dream, and Ditka Steakhouse Steaks, coordinated GE, BMW, Sears and Yamaha Boat product placement on Shop NBC, switching Frigidaire appliances in the Shop NBC kitchen to GE and managed The Vendor Contact Database for Finance and Vendor Relations. From 1999 until 2009, Mr. Segel established Segel Associates to strategically guide consumer products manufacturers to introduce and distribute products through electronic retail channels, primarily QVC and Shop NBC. At Segel Associates, he directed product development, formulation and flavor varieties for the top-selling weight loss product that he personally sold on QVC for over 10 years, driving sales to $14 million annually in the US and UK.

Mr. Segel will discuss his background, past track record, business and entrepreneurial success, status of Emergent, his role, key goals and milestones for the next 12 months as well as other potential opportunities available to Emergent.

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses; Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

James W. Zimbler, Vice-President of Corporate Finance

Emergent Health Corporation Website

jzimbler@emergenthealthcompany.com

(631) 787-8455

SOURCE: Emergent Health Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712461/Emergents-Director-and-Chief-Marketing-Officer-Marvin-Segel--Son-of-QVC-Founder-Joseph-Segel--To-Appear-Live-Today-on-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-at-215-PM-ET