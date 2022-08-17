Ananda Developments Plc - Result of AGM
London, August 17
17 August 2022
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
Ananda Developments plc is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
|ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess
Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
|+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
|PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
