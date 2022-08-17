Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022
WKN: A3CRU4 ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60 Ticker-Symbol: 1FX 
Stuttgart
17.08.22
08:07 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.08.2022 | 13:40
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ananda Developments Plc - Result of AGM

Ananda Developments Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 17

17 August 2022

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Ananda Developments plc is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

© 2022 PR Newswire
