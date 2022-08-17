Angel Oak Home Loans Implements SimpleNexus' Dynamic Homeownership Platform to Support Multiple Lines of Business

National mortgage lender implements Nexus Engagement and Nexus Origination to support the diverse financial needs of customers with a modern mobile lending experience

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 17, 2022), an nCinohas selected SimpleNexus' Nexus Engagement and Nexus Origination to support a streamlined mortgage experience for a wide range of borrowers.



Angel Oak Home Loans is an Atlanta-based, full-service mortgage lender that prides itself on offering a variety of agency and non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) products to meet the unique home financing needs of its customers. The lender's decision to implement SimpleNexus was primarily driven by the homeownership platform's ability to provide a mobile-first toolset that enhances customer experience and streamlines loan origination. A customized, dynamic loan application developed for Angel Oak Home Loans supports both agency mortgage lending and unique data fields for non-QM lending. Additionally, SimpleNexus' streamlined management of "one off docs" enables loan originators to efficiently generate, distribute, e-sign and organize these document types.

"At Angel Oak, we are enthusiastic proponents of using technology to optimize business processes and improve the borrower experience at every point in the mortgage transaction because it generates better outcomes for everyone," said Richard LaNasa, president of Angel Oak Home Loans. "SimpleNexus is a cutting-edge platform that provides the best of both worlds: a single-sign-on borrower experience that reinforces customer trust in our brand and point-of-sale with seamless workflows that unify efficient production of our lending portfolio."

"While it's true that no two lenders do business the same way, Angel Oak Home Loans has a clear commitment to making homeownership possible for creditworthy borrowers of diverse financial backgrounds," said Shane Westra, chief product officer of SimpleNexus. "We are proud to bolster the growth and innovation that Angel Oak Home Loans brings to the mortgage industry."

