Scientist.com, the biopharma industry's leading R&D marketplace, today announced the expansion of VERIF.i, the company's supplier pre-assessment program, to include Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC). CMC suppliers undergo an independent 3rd party pre-assessment, which can then be shared with their entire customer base.

"On-site lab assessments are expensive, time-consuming and labor intensive. VERIF.i alleviates this by enabling an independent 3rd party to confirm that a supplier meets a customer's research and regulatory requirements," stated Matt McLoughlin, Sr. VP of Categories Compliance at Scientist.com. "Pre-assessments help customers speed up supplier selection and purchase highly technical services with more confidence and less risk."

The pre-assessments performed under VERIF.i are completed with the same independence and objectivity as a study-specific audit but can be applied across multiple clients, saving suppliers time, money and resources. VERIF.i also gives suppliers of regulated research services, such as human biospecimen acquisition-and now chemistry, manufacturing and controls-the opportunity to proactively communicate their quality standards against pre-defined criteria developed with industry partners for use across the biopharma industry.

