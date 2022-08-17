Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Die Goldesel-Zucht von NFT Technologies!
Anzeige

ACCESSWIRE
17.08.2022 | 14:08
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences Releases Updated Investor Presentation Ahead of Corporate Update Call

~ Call to be Held Today, August 17, 2022 at 11am ET ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety and performance focused on reducing abuse and overdose, today released an updated investor presentation to its investor relations website accessible via https://ir.ensysce.com/.

The investor presentation has been updated to reflect the previously released data from the Part B, Bioequivalence (BE) arm of the PF614-102 study examining the Company's novel Trypsin-Activated Abuse-Protected (TAAP) opioid, PF614. The BE study follows the successful completion of the multi-ascending twice-daily dosing study of PF614 and compared the release of oxycodone from PF614 versus OxyContin® administered to subjects in both fasted and fed states.

Corporate Update Conference Call

CEO, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CFO, Dave Humphrey, and CMO, Dr. Nily Osman will host the corporate update conference call today.

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: 11:00am ET

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13731880

Webcast: ENSC Corporate Update Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. A playback of the call will be available through Wednesday, September 14, 2022. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13731880.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, based in San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its two novel proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, the Company is seeking to develop next-generation, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are expected to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio encompassing a wide array of prescription drugs. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:
Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712407/Ensysce-Biosciences-Releases-Updated-Investor-Presentation-Ahead-of-Corporate-Update-Call

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
