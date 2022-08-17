Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.08.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (406/22)

As from August 18, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below
will change from STO Warrants/186 and STO Leverage Certificates/213 to STO
Warrants Extend ME/238 and STO Leverage Certificates Extend ME/236. The ISIN
codes will remain unchanged. 



ISIN    Long Name     Current Market     New Market Segment     
               Segment:                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BL033 BULL EURGBP X15  STO Leverage      STO Leverage Certificates  
M84     AVA 1       Certificates/ 213   Extend ME/ 236       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BL033 BULL EURGBP X2  STO Leverage      STO Leverage Certificates  
J55     AVA 1       Certificates/ 213   Extend ME/ 236       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BL033 BEAR EURGBP X2  STO Leverage      STO Leverage Certificates  
D93     AVA 1       Certificates/ 213   Extend ME/ 236       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BNTSX MINI S GBPJPY   STO Warrants/ 186   STO Warrants Extend ME/ 238 
Q21     AVA 3                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BNTSX MINI L GBPJPY   STO Warrants/ 186   STO Warrants Extend ME/ 238 
177     AVA 3                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BNTT2 MINI S GBPJPY   STO Warrants/ 186   STO Warrants Extend ME/ 238 
793     AVA 4                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GB00BNV10 MINI L GBPJPY   STO Warrants/ 186   STO Warrants Extend ME/ 238 
Q83     AVA 4                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
