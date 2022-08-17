Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (406/22)

As from August 18, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants/186 and STO Leverage Certificates/213 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238 and STO Leverage Certificates Extend ME/236. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long Name Current Market New Market Segment Segment: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BL033 BULL EURGBP X15 STO Leverage STO Leverage Certificates M84 AVA 1 Certificates/ 213 Extend ME/ 236 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BL033 BULL EURGBP X2 STO Leverage STO Leverage Certificates J55 AVA 1 Certificates/ 213 Extend ME/ 236 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BL033 BEAR EURGBP X2 STO Leverage STO Leverage Certificates D93 AVA 1 Certificates/ 213 Extend ME/ 236 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BNTSX MINI S GBPJPY STO Warrants/ 186 STO Warrants Extend ME/ 238 Q21 AVA 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BNTSX MINI L GBPJPY STO Warrants/ 186 STO Warrants Extend ME/ 238 177 AVA 3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BNTT2 MINI S GBPJPY STO Warrants/ 186 STO Warrants Extend ME/ 238 793 AVA 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BNV10 MINI L GBPJPY STO Warrants/ 186 STO Warrants Extend ME/ 238 Q83 AVA 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.