Personal Protective Equipment Market to be Worth $112.07 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 112.07 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. In order to avoid the transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities, the use of personal protective equipment has risen over the period of time. PPE are products that are used for the safety of the wearer's body from infections or any kind of injury at the workplace. They are classified as helmets, protective clothing, goggles, face shields, masks, gloves, and others. After the emergence of various industries, the protective equipment surge has become prevalent across the globe. Population operating in hazardous environments are more likely to be infected and affected. Hence, it is very crucial to take preventive care by using protective equipment. The use of the PPE protects workers from hazards such as chemicals, biohazards, radiation, heat, currents, etc.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Hand protection PPE accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period owing to the rising product demand on account of risks associated with corrosive chemicals, handling warm objects, and heavy-duty equipment.

Protective footwear accounted for a significant market share and is expected to expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period on account of the increasing workplace fatalities.

The oil & gas industry accounted for a significant share, in terms of revenue, in 2020 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.9% over the projected period owing to high accident risk in upstream and midstream activities in the industry.

Growth in the food & beverage sector across the globe is projected to drive PPE demand over the forecast period.

Companies are focusing on manufacturing branded and fashionable PPE owing to the increased demand for durable and customized products.

Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 77.36 billion in 2020. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing investments by the industries to focus on the safety of the workers is driving the demand for PPE.

Moreover, governments across the globe are implanting stringent regulations for the safety of the workers. Moreover, private organizations such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the International Labour Association (ILO) are pertaining regulations for the use of protective equipment at workplaces. Thus, the demand for PPE is propelling in various industries and it is estimated to upgrade the market growth during the forecast period.

The rising investments in research and development activities to improve the quality of the products are propelling market growth. Technological innovations for the biodegradable and yet recyclable materials of the PPE are augmenting its demand. Besides the preference for eco-friendly products over others is becoming a trend in today's world. Hence, most manufacturers are focusing on using eco-friendly raw materials such as fossil fuels for manufacturing safety helmets.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain of many industries has halted, leading manufacturers to look out for alternate options. Likewise, the textile industry altered apparel manufacturing plants to PPE manufacturing across Asian countries. Furthermore, during the pandemic, regulations were implemented for the safety of the population such as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act in the U.S., 2020 to prevent public health workers to get infected and to provide free tests to families.

Market participants operating in the personal protective equipment market are indulging in vigorous research and development activities to curb the efficient, high- quality and multi-purpose products. This factor is augmented to provide key players with a sales benefit. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing on offering comfortable yet fashionable products to the people due to the increased demand for sustainable and customized products. Some prominent players operating in the global personal protective equipment market are Honeywell International, Inc.; Lakeland Industries, Inc.; DuPont; 3M; Ansell Ltd.; Avon Rubber plc; COFRA S.r.l.; Uvex Safety Group; Lindstrom Group; BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH; Rock Fall (U.K.) Ltd.; Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company; Radians, Inc.; Polison Corp.; Gateway Safety, Inc.

Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global personal protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

PPE Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Head, Eye & Face Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Heat & Flame Protection



Chemical Defending



Cleanroom Clothing



Mechanical Protective Clothing



Limited General Use



Others

Respiratory Protection

Air-purifying Respirators



Supplied Air Respirators

Protective Footwear

Leather



Rubber



PVC



Polyurethane



Others

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

Disposable Gloves



By Type





General Purpose







Chemical Handling







Sterile Gloves







Surgical







Others





By Material





Natural Rubber







Nitrile







Neoprene







Vinyl







Others



Durable Gloves



Mechanical Gloves





Chemical Handling





Thermal/Flame Retardant





Others

Others

PPE Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Transportation

Mining

Others

PPE Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Thailand



Malaysia

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East

Saudi Arabia



UAE

Africa

South Africa

List of Key Players of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

DuPont

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

COFRA S.r.l.

Uvex Safety Group

Lindstrom Group

BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH

Rock Fall (U.K.) Ltd.

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Radians, Inc.

Polison Corp.

Gateway Safety, Inc.

