US balance-of-system specialist Shoals posted record revenue and gross profit in the second quarter on rising sales of components and strong demand for its combine-as-you-go system.Despite the headwinds the US solar industry faced in the second quarter of 2022, following the Department of Commerce's (DoC) announcement of a solar antidumping investigation in late March, balance-of-system (BoS) manufacturer Shoals has reported record revenue and gross profit, as well as a gross margin within its targeted range. The US-based provider of BoS solutions for solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle ...

